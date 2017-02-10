Michael Jordan speaks NBA gospel, but he couldn't be more wrong about Warriors

It's hard to argue with anything Michael Jordan says about basketball. He's a six-time NBA champion and universally regarded as the greatest player to ever live, and he became both of those things largely because of his absolute unwillingness to accept anything less.

To Michael Jordan, there is one winner and a whole bunch of losers. No in between.

And last season's 73-win Warriors team, in his eyes, were losers.

He didn't say that exact word, but he might as well have when he reportedly told Golden State owner Joe Lacob that "73 don't mean ----" at a recent owners meeting. You can fill in the blank. I'm guessing it starts with an S, followed by the letters hit, which is less-printable way of saying something no other team in NBA history, including Jordan's Bulls, has ever managed to do is completely meaningless.

You have to consider the context here. Jordan was joking around with Lacob, probably screwing with him a little bit, but the sentiment is indicative of how a lot of people, probably most people, think. And that's silly.

That isn't to say losing in Game 7 of the NBA Finals won't make what the Warriors did in last year's regular season less memorable as time goes on, or that it already hasn't. But it wasn't, and never will be, meaningless. I would argue that winning 73 games is actually more impressive than winning a championship. Somebody wins a championship every year. Only one team in history has won 73 games, and again, it wasn't Jordan's Bulls.

Of course the Warriors would trade that regular-season record for a ring in a second. They know that had they closed out that series, the entire campaign arguably would have been the greatest single season in sports history. And now it's not. Instead, they're probably destined to be remembered as the team that blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals -- which, to be fair, is something else no other team in NBA history has done.

But I'd argue with that assessment, too. I don't think the Warriors blew anything, just as I don't think the Falcons "blew" a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl. The Cavs and the Patriots did something historic. LeBron James and Tom Brady did what the best players in the world do when their backs are against the wall. Sure, there were a few meltdowns. Draymond Green got suspended. The Falcons opted not to run the ball late in the fourth, and instead took a sack and holding penalty that knocked them out of range for what could have been a clinching field goal. And don't even get me started on Stephen Curry barfing up that ridiculous behind-the-back pass in the waning moments of Game 7 like he was playing on his driveway.

For the most part, however, the Cavs and Patriots won those games. Especially the Cavs. It's easy and lazy to say the Warriors choked, because who was going to beat LeBron in those final three games?

Well, maybe Jordan would've beaten him, which is why he can say whatever he wants whenever he wants and we feel obligated to listen. But still, there just aren't many glaring things the Warriors could have done differently, aside from maybe slip LeBron some bad fish.

But the truth is, what the Warriors did in the regular season and what they did in the playoffs, and specifically the Finals, are different things. Even if you want to say they choked like a dog, the 73 wins stand as the single-season record, and probably will for a very long time.

Where do the Warriors fall among the all-time great teams? You can easily make the argument that was one of the most dominant teams in sports history. Look at some of their numbers. They're silly. They spent an entire year making the NBA look foolish. But they didn't win it all, so they can't be talked about among the all-time teams. And that's fine. I don't think it's accurate, but I get it.

But falling one game short -- or really, a couple minutes short -- of all-time greatness is a far cry from meaningless. The perception is that one loss changed the perception of those 73 wins forever, but any intelligent discussion has to include reality, and the reality is there's a very fine line between winning and losing in professional sports. And navigating that line, or certainly trying to define it, requires a nuanced conversation. To term meaningless any player or team that falls even inches short of the absolute pinnacle is a pretty tough stance to support.

By that logic, Charles Barkley's entire career was meaningless. So was John Stockton's. And Karl Malone's. And Reggie Miller's. And Dan Marino's. And Tony Gwynn's. This is the backward reason the Buffalo Bills of the 1990s, for the purpose of public perception, actually would have been better off losing a few wild card games rather than making four straight Super Bowls, which I would argue was collectively more impressive than any single Super Bowl win could be. Somehow, one of the best football teams of the past few decades is seen as an ultimate loser, per this championship-or-nothing mentality, and I don't buy that thinking. There's not a single part of me that will view Kevin Durant even one bit different as a player should the Warriors win it all this year. His circumstances have merely changed.

But guys like Jordan are different. Championships change everything. I was talking with Rip Hamilton a few days ago as we were trying to rank the best players of all-time, and he was just going down the list counting "chips." I get that the nuance fades over time, and eventually a player's career or a team's legacy is reduced to a few career bullet points. Or footnotes. And no doubt, the Warriors' 73-win season is destined to be a footnote. But it should, in a logical world, be talked about with more respect than that.

Now, deep down, I don't think Michael Jordan actually feels the careers of guys like Barkley and Stockton and Miller, all guys he played against who fell short of chips, are meaningless. That's a huge leap to make from one off-the-cuff remark. Honestly, I don't think he believes what the Warriors did was meaningless, either. Well, I think he sort of believes it, because he's a stone-cold killer of a competitor who can't totally respect anything short of what he did, which, again, is why he's the greatest athlete, in any sport, ever, and I don't think it's really close.

But again, mostly, I think he was screwing with Joe Lacob.

And that part I completely get.

There is, after all, a reason so many people pile on the Warriors. As a team, relative to how good they are and have been for the past two and a half years, they really couldn't be more humble. But Draymond runs his mouth, they play like a bunch of 35-foot-launching, laughing-their-way-down-the-court showboats, and even humble success breeds contempt.

But there is nothing humble about Lacob. This is the guy who said the Warriors were "light years" ahead of every other NBA organization. Of course MJ is going to needle a guy like that. But that doesn't make it any more accurate to define a 73-win season as meaningless. It's not. And it never will be.