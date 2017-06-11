Michael Jordan's game-worn shoes from 1984 Olympics sell for record price of $190K

What do you think a pair of game-worn Michael Jordan shoes would sell for? A couple thousand bucks? Maybe five figures if they were special?

How about $190,373? That's what a pair of Jordan's kicks from the 1984 Olympics sold for at auction, setting a new record for the highest price paid for game-worn shoes. Via ESPN:

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes were sold at auction for the highest price on record for a pair of game-used sneakers. The shoes, said to be used in the gold-medal game against Spain in the 1984 Olympics, sold early Sunday morning for $190,373. The pair from the 1984 Olympics, which are autographed and include Jordan's orthotic inserts, are considered the last pair he wore in a game as an amateur. The shoes were obtained by a ballboy who happened to be the 11-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers great Gail Goodrich. The game was played at the L.A. Forum.

Unsurprisingly, the previous most expensive pair of sneakers also were worn by Jordan.

The previous record for a pair of game-used sneakers sold at auction were the ones Jordan wore in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, also known as the "Flu Game." In that game, played exactly 20 years ago Sunday, Jordan battled through flu-like symptoms to score 38 points in the Bulls' win over the Jazz. Those sneakers sold for $104,765 in 2013.

Look, I know Jordan was awesome and all, but $190K? For some sneakers that are just going to sit in a case on a shelf somewhere in your house?