Mike Dunleavy reportedly all set to join Hawks after talk with Mike Budenholzer

After initially refusing to report to the Atlanta Hawks, a conversation with Hawks president and coach Mike Budenholzer has reportedly swayed 35-year-old sharpshooter Mike Dunleavy. As first reported by The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dunleavy will take his physical in Atlanta on Tuesday and has "made peace" with joining the team. He was part of the trade that sent Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

From The Vertical:

Once Dunleavy was convinced that Budenholzer wanted him, there was no more discussion of a contract buyout to become a free agent, sources said. Talks remained amicable between the two sides, which worked on the matter Monday. ... After the deal was made, Dunleavy was unsure how sincere the Hawks were with using him the rest of the season and wasn't planning to report to the team until Monday's discussion with Budenholzer. Atlanta mainly wanted the first-round pick acquired in the deal. ... Over the weekend, Dunleavy, 36, had a telephone conversation with Hawks president and coach Mike Budenholzer and expressed his desire to play for a contending team, league sources told The Vertical. The Hawks have indicated to rival teams that they could soon be serious about moving Paul Millsap, but haven't been aggressive in soliciting offers yet, league sources told The Vertical.

Mike Dunleavy is on his way to Atlanta. USATSI



Budenholzer told ESPN's Marc Stein that he feels great about the addition of Dunleavy, adding, "He fits us." In that regard, he's correct -- the Hawks have not shot well this season from the outside, and they just dumped their best shooter, Korver. Dunleavy has been a 37.6 percent 3-point shooter over the course of his 15-year career.

When the Cavaliers acquired Dunleavy, he was expected to help them space the floor. The Cavs, however, did not make him a part of their regular rotation -- he played in 23 of their 34 games before the trade, averaging 15.9 minutes and receiving DNP-CDs even after J.R. Smith's thumb injury. Atlanta and Cleveland reportedly tried to find a third team to take his contract in their deal, so it's understandable that he wasn't thrilled with the idea of playing there at first, especially if Budenholzer might trade Paul Millsap and essentially punt the season.

Budenholzer could very well still do that, and it's possible that Dunleavy won't last with the Hawks past the trade deadline. The Houston Rockets tried to get him a month ago, according to ESPN's Calvin Watkins, and the Golden State Warriors would consider him if he was a free agent, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes. For now, though, it sounds like he'll get minutes in Atlanta, which has quietly won its last six games.