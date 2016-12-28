Milwaukee Bucks selling 10-win (not 10-game) home ticket package

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting creative when it comes to ticket sales. As they try to hold onto the eighth spot in the Western Conference, fans will be able to buy a ticket to their next 10 wins for $149, the team announced Tuesday. This "10 win superpass" will begin on Jan. 13 against the Miami Heat, their 21st home game of the season.

Conceivably, this could amount to a season ticket for the rest of the year, but that would require Milwaukee's 10-7 home record to dip considerably. Here's how it works, per the Bucks:

The 10-Win Pass is available for purchase through Wednesday, Jan. 11. The ticket pass begins on Friday, Jan. 13 when the Bucks take on the Miami Heat. Fans will receive a ticket for that night's game and every subsequent Bucks home game of the 2016-17 season until the team amasses 10 home victories. Fans who purchase the 10-Win Pass will receive additional ticket bonuses if the Bucks have home winning streaks of five or 10 games during the duration of the pass. Seating locations vary by game, based on availability, with tickets delivered each game day via mobile ticket delivery inside the Bucks mobile app. The 10-Win Pass is only available for purchase online, and for a limited time only.

Worth the price of admission. USATSI

Presumably, the bonuses for winning streaks are there to counteract the reality of this promotion: fans are better off, in terms of bang for their buck, if Milwaukee loses.

Regardless of how long it takes for the Bucks to win 10 games, though, this is an excellent deal -- less than $15 to see budding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo? It's a bit distressing that the team has to resort to something like this to sell tickets.