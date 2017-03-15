NBA 3-point king Ray Allen considers Steph Curry the best shooter he's ever seen
Ray Allen delivers high praise for two-time reigning MVP
Ray Allen knows a thing or two (or three) about shooting a basketball. With 2,973 made 3-pointers, he’s far and away the record holder for the most 3-pointers ever made, and throughout his career knocked down exactly 40 percent of his attempts from downtown.
So when Allen gives his opinion on shooting, it’s a good idea to listen. On Wednesday, Allen joined ESPN’s First Take to talk about Steph Curry, who helped the Warriors to victory Tuesday by scoring 29 points on his 29th birthday.
“I think right now, from what I’ve seen, it’s easy for me to say that he’s the best that I’ve ever seen shoot,” Allen said, when asked where the Golden State point guard ranks among his all-time best shooters.
Allen continued, mentioning how the game changes from generation to generation, adding, “I really put him in a category all of his own, because the way he plays the game, as a point guard that can handle the way he handles the ball, and the way he can shoot the ball.”
Discussing the comparison between himself and Curry, Allen noted that he’d rather compare himself to Klay Thompson, which is fair, as Allen’s game is much more similar to Thompson than Curry. Thompson, as Allen did when he played, shoots the majority of his threes either in catch-and-shoot situations or after running off a screen, whereas Curry often shoots off the dribble, and is much more of a distributor.
While simply watching Curry play would tell you how impressive his shooting ability is, it’s still pretty neat to hear this level of praise from Allen, who is one of the best shooters the game has ever seen.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Stevens has no interest in college jobs
The former Butler coach has no interest in going back to college basketball
-
Wall sprains foot, returns against Mavs
Wall's injury doesn't appear to be serious
-
Wizards' Beal soars for athletic slam
The Wizards star shows off his athleticism
-
J.R. jokes he's behind LeBron's success
J.R. Smith jokes that he's responsible for LeBron's triple-doubles
-
Hornacek: Triangle can bring FAs to N.Y.
Could free agents want to come to New York to run the triangle? Jeff Hornacek thinks so.
-
Wall talked to Cousins about teaming up
The former Kentucky teammates could still reunite at some point
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre