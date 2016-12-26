NBA admits Kevin Durant was fouled, but that's not why Warriors lost to Cavs

In the least shocking Last Two Minute Report in NBA history, the league announced Monday that Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson did indeed foul Kevin Durant on the controversial final play of Sunday's 109-108 Cavs victory over the Warriors.

Not exactly a shocker. The report lists the call as an "incorrect non-call" due to Jefferson's foot interrupting Durant's move.

On the one hand, the Warriors have every right to be upset. Kevin Durant is a superstar who gets that call in the NBA. It wasn't a hard call to make, though incidental contact is something that occurs and isn't always called. Golden State lost arguably their biggest game of the regular season on a blown non-call on their superstar. That stings.

The Warriors were on the wrong end of a non-call. ABC/ESPN

On the other ... Golden State had a 14-point lead in the second half. They have Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry along with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. They had every opportunity, including a 24-second violation in a tied game, to secure the lead prior to the final play. NBA games aren't about one possession. Every possession has the same weight and value as the rest. If Golden State had played better, they wouldn't have been in that position. They didn't, a bad break went against them, the same way thousands of bad breaks have gone against teams.

Golden State has more than themselves to blame for the loss... but that doesn't change the result, or their culpability in it.