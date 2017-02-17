NBA All-Star 2017 Dunk Contest: Participants, how to watch, date, time, TV channel, live stream
Will Aaron Gordon go from second to first?
It’s almost time to be amazed. The Slam Dunk Contest is usually the marquee event on All-Star Saturday Night. It shouldn’t be any different this year. Although we have seen some duds in the past, last year’s runner up Aaron Gordon is looking to finally take home the trophy, which gives this year’s contest the potential to be highly entertaining.
Here’s a handy how-to-watch guide, including a list of this year’s competitors:
How to Watch
- What: Slam Dunk Contest
- When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET (third event of the night)
- Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
- TV: TNT
- Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue
Slam Dunk Contest
Here is the format of the contest via the NBA:
Verizon Slam Dunk is a two-round event in which the four participants can perform any dunk they choose without time limits. The players have a maximum of three attempts to complete each dunk in both the first round and the final round. Five judges score every dunk on a scale of 6 to 10, resulting in a high score of 50 and a low score of 30.
All four competitors get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks advance to the head-to-head final round. The player with the highest combined score for his two dunks in the final round is crowned the champion.
Participants
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Cousins on Oakley incident: 'Disgusting'
The Kings center is on Charles Oakley's side
-
LOOK: Lin's cartoon character haircut
That's certainly something new
-
WATCH: Westbrook trolls All-Star media
At All-Star media availability, Westbrook refused to even acknowledge questions about Dura...
-
Trade rumors: Teams interested in Rose?
A roundup of all the talk as the trade deadline approaches
-
When is the NBA trade deadline?
Info on the NBA trade deadline and other key NBA dates
-
Harden on Russ, KD: 'Staying out of it'
The former Thunder guard does not plan to be a mediator
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre