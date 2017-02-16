NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Hasan Minhaj of 'The Daily Show' just wants to hit the rim

With the 3-point shootout, the Rising Stars game, the dunk contest and the actual game on Sunday, All-Star weekend is filled with plenty of entertaining and must-see events. But perhaps the one event that is often overlooked is the All-Star Celebrity Game.

Debuting in 2003, the celebrity game has been a staple at All-Star weekend ever since. Despite its 14-year tenure, however, the celebrity game is such a minor part of the weekend’s festivities that it doesn’t even take place at the host arena. This year the All-Star game is being played at the home of the New Orleans Pelicans, Smoothie King Arena. The celebrity game, on the other hand, is taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

But while the celebrity game gets second billing compared to the rest of the weekend’s festivities, the players get into it and really look forward to showing off their basketball skills -- something they don’t usually get to showcase on such a big stage. That’s at least how “The Daily Show” senior correspondent Hasan Minhaj is approaching his first celebrity game.

Minhaj has been correspondent on The Daily Show since 2014, where he has learned the keys to success with DJ Khaled and did a deep dive on the sneaker resale market. He has also become the go-to voice for “The Daily Show” when it comes to issues regarding immigration and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Minhaj’s wildly successful one-man show “Homecoming King,” which focuses on his first generation Indian-American experience, is set to be released on Netflix in the coming months. He took a break from working on the final touches of his Netflix special to talk to CBS Sports about his selection to the All-Star celebrity game (this interview has been edited and condensed).

Hasan Minhaj of ‘The Daily Show’ will play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for the first time. Getty Images





With players in the actual All-Star game, the selection process is pretty transparent. But for the celebrity game, how were you selected?

Hasan Minhaj: I just got an offer to play and I instantly said “yes” because it is a massive dream come true. To me it was a Make-A-Wish situation, like are you kidding me? This would be my dying wish. I would love to do this.

Since you hail from the Sacramento area and are a Kings fan, how bummed are you that Jason Williams isn’t on your team?

HM: I really would’ve love play with Jason Williams and get an elbow pass and actually finish the layup, unlike Raef LaFrantz. I grew up in Northern California, I grew up a Kings fan, so White Chocolate was our guy. He was part of the squad that got us to the place where we could actually make a run against the Lakers.

Have you been thinking about what you will say to him during warmups or when you guys are on the court together?

HM: I’m just going to say thank you. Thank you for bringing something positive to Sacramento. Look, at the time all we had was the Kings and Arden Fair Mall. No. 55 did a lot for the city.

I still think that J-Will is one of the most underrated ball-handlers in NBA history. He brought a style of play that was really impressive and awesome. I still haven’t seen like that sort of almost And-1 mixtape style moves being pulled out in actual games since he did it.

He’s still got it too. J-Will did the elbow pass with precision on TNT a few weeks ago. Kenny, Charles and Shaq are all great players but you watch them play basketball now and you are like ‘Did you ever play basketball?’ When J-Will pulled off the elbow pass on TNT, it was butter and hit KG perfectly. I watched it on repeat and then I went down a YouTube rabbit hole and I saw that he still plays in pro-ams. So I’m actually kind of afraid, what if I end up on him on a switch or something?

Right, how are you preparing yourself to go up against Williams and some of the other more talented players?

HM: I have two main strategies. If I end up on any former players, WNBA included, I’m just going to play three feet off of you. I will take the jump shot. Also, unsure if there are any dunkers but I want to make sure I’m not under the basket to get dunked on.

Also the stage is so much different than a normal pickup game. The celebrity game is on national television and front of thousands of fans.

HM: That’s the biggest thing. Look I play on “The Daily Show” rec league team at Chelsea Piers so there’s a huge jump from the 9:50 p.m. rec league 5-on-5 spot to playing on ESPN. I’m definitely going to have some jitters but we will see how it unfolds. From what I’ve seen in the past, people are really nervous early on and then as the game progresses, people just get tired and it certainly evolves into whoever is the most conditioned.

How’s “The Daily Show” team? Who’s on it?

HM: We’re alright. Me and Ronnie Chieng are the only correspondents on the team and then we got some great guys from production. Dennis from IT, he’s incredible. Scott from production, he’s a slasher. We got a couple of dark horses that people sleep on.

So what are you hoping to personally accomplish in the celebrity game?

HM: Don’t get dunked on and don’t airball a shot on national TV. Try to score a basket. That’s it. I’m just trying to rep man, if I can carry the torch from (Bollywood actor) Abhishek Bachchan and do better, that’s a huge win on our part.

That is a good point and since a lot of your most recent work on “The Daily Show” has been focused on Muslim-Americans and the President’s travel ban, what are your thoughts on the NBA community responding to all of it?

HM: It is awesome to see that people you really respect in the league, like a Gregg Popovich or Steve Kerr, who when you watch the way they work on the basketball court, they seem like they would be really deep and introspective people, have a response. And to see that they care about more than just basketball is really cool. I think out of all of the professional sports leagues, it’s awesome that people in the NBA, the players, the personnel, are really leaning into this instead of hiding from it.

You are a bit of sneakerhead, so what shoes are you planning on playing in?

HM: I’m still debating and am weighing if I should wear a grail or something that is more functional. Like you know how sometimes you will see Nick Young and he will play in a pair of Yeezys? I’m not at that level. I need every single advantage I can get. The last thing I want to do is slip in a pair of Jordan 3s and become that guy and turned into a meme.

What about your Penny’s? You talk a lot about them in Homecoming King.

HM: That could be crazy. I don’t know. I think it’s going to be one of those things where when I get on the court, I will make my decision then.

Meeting Jason Williams will mean lot to you, but what about Michael Jordan, who you may see this weekend? Didn’t one of his security guards basically tackle you when you tried to say “hi” a while back?

HM: That was 10 years ago during All-Star weekend in Vegas. Now I know to approach him from a much calmer place. Definitely not run up and scream at him. Hopefully I will just walk up to him calmly and confidently and we can shake hands.