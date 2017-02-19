NBA All-Star Dunk Contest 2017: Participants, how to watch, time, date, TV channel, live stream
Will Aaron Gordon go from second to first?
The time has come for the best dunkers in the NBA to take center stage. The Slam Dunk Contest is usually the marquee event on All-Star Saturday Night. It shouldn’t be any different this year. Although we have seen some duds in the past, last year’s runner up Aaron Gordon is looking to finally take home the trophy, which gives this year’s contest the potential to be highly entertaining.
Here’s a handy how-to-watch guide, including a list of this year’s competitors:
How to Watch
- What: Slam Dunk Contest
- When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET (third event of the night)
- Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
- TV: TNT
- Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue
Slam Dunk Contest
Here is the format of the contest via the NBA:
Verizon Slam Dunk is a two-round event in which the four participants can perform any dunk they choose without time limits. The players have a maximum of three attempts to complete each dunk in both the first round and the final round. Five judges score every dunk on a scale of 6 to 10, resulting in a high score of 50 and a low score of 30.
All four competitors get two dunks in the first round. The two players with the highest combined score for their two dunks advance to the head-to-head final round. The player with the highest combined score for his two dunks in the final round is crowned the champion.
Participants
