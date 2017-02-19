NBA All-Star Game 2017: Anthony Davis steals the show with record performance
Davis scores a record-setting 52 points as his West All-Stars outlast the East All-Stars
Well, that was ... something. The West All-Stars defeated the East All-Stars 192-182 behind a record-breaking performance by Anthony Davis, who scored 52 points, shattering Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 42. Davis received lob after lob after lob to get there. Russell Westbrook finished with 41.
It’s a nice moment for Davis, the star of the hometown host team, and a nice gesture by his teammates to make sure he got there.
Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo showed out for the East with 30 points on 17 shots, and dunked on Steph Curry. Kyrie Irving had 14 assists.
No defense was played. Not a drop. Not a lick. Not a bit. But a good time was had by all to wrap up a memorable All-Star Weekend.
Also of note, DeMarcus Cousins played two minutes total, as trade rumors swirled around him.
Here are the five most memorable moments from a totally-fine-but-not-great All-Star Game in New Orleans.
1. THE REUNION TOUR: Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were the overwhelming storyline going into the night. And while early on it seemed like a frosty situation, eventually we got to see a little of that old Thunder magic as the two connected on an alley-oop.
2. RECORD (BROW) BEATING: Anthony Davis shattered Wilt Chamberlain’s single-game record for points in the All-Star Game with 52 points, breaking the record on an accidental lob from Russell Westbrook:
3. UNANIMOUS POSTER: Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, and showed out for the East, including this hammer dunk on Steph Curry.
4. THE ROOTS STOLE THE SHOW: The hip-hop legendary band put on a pre-game tribute to the history of the game that was quite simply breathtaking. Best. Intros. Ever.
5. LEBRON STILL THE KING: James finished with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting, and hit this one from Steph Curry range:
All in all, this year’s All-Star Game offered what it usually offers -- plenty of points and several cool highlights to remember.
