NBA All-Star Game 2017: Live blog, highlights, results, updates, tweets

There are a lot of questions heading into the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. Will Anthony Davis try to win the MVP in front of the hometown New Orleans crowd? Will four Warriors take the court at the same time? Will Russell Westbrook get into a fistfight and become the first player to be ejected from the All-Star Game?

So much to look forward to.

Our NBA experts will be here all night with the latest highlights, news and analysis from one of the more interesting NBA All-Star Games in recent memory. Thanks for stopping by.

