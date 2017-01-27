NBA All-Star Game 2017 Roster: Westbrook, Jordan, Lowry, Thomas headline reserves

The NBA announced the reserves for the 2017 All-Star Game on Thursday, and the man averaging a triple-double is going to be a part of the NBA's big showcase on Feb. 21. Yes, Russell Westbrook is obviously suiting up for the Western Conference.

As a reminder, here are the starters:

Western Conference: Stephen Curry , James Harden , Kevin Durant , Kawhi Leonard , Anthony Davis

Eastern Conference: Kyrie Irving , DeMar DeRozan , Jimmy Butler , LeBron James , Giannis Antetokounmpo

And here's the full list of reserves:

Western Conference

Russell Westbrook PG / Oklahoma City Thunder

By far the biggest snub when it came to the starters, Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double and leading a team that's on pace for 48 wins despite losing Kevin Durant for nothing. He has won All-Star Game MVP the past two years and it would surprise absolutely no one if he brought home that trophy again.

Klay Thompson SG / Golden State Warriors

There was always a chance Klay Thompson would miss out because there are three other All-Stars on his team now, but he is just as worthy of a spot as he was in 2015 and 2016. He really hasn't had to sacrifice much and he's still expending a ton of energy running around screens and distracting defenders every game

Draymond Green PF / Golden State Warriors

His scoring and shot attempts are down on this super team, but you can't punish him for that. Draymond Green has embraced his (slightly reduced) role and made a convincing case for Defensive Player of the Year. His all-around brilliance is still a huge part of what makes the Golden State Warriors great on both ends.

DeMarcus Cousins PF / Sacramento Kings

This is his third straight All-Star nod, and you can pretty much pencil him in to keep making it for years to come. DeMarcus Cousins is essentially unstoppable with the ball in his hands, especially now that he's shooting 3s comfortably. And hey, there's a realistic chance you'll see him in the playoffs this season.

Marc Gasol C / Memphis Grizzlies

So solid for the Memphis Grizzlies regardless of who has been in the lineup, Marc Gasol had a good argument to be a starter over Davis if you care about team success. He's about to turn 32, and he's still adding things to his game -- as well as being perhaps the NBA's best passer and team defender as a center, he's suddenly a reliable 3-point shooter.

DeAndre Jordan C / Los Angeles Clippers

The most surprising selection in the West, DeAndre Jordan made it over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Los Angeles Clippers teammate Chris Paul . Jordan has developed into a top-flight defender and a great weapon in the pick-and-roll, but it seems like the coaches simply wanted to select a healthy Clipper.

Gordon Hayward SF / Utah Jazz

The Jazz swingman has had stretches of All-Star caliber play in previous seasons, but this has been the best and most consistent Gordon Hayward has been. Now that Utah is winning and finally close to healthy, he is getting some overdue recognition. Hayward is the No. 1 option for a top-five team in the West, and his defense remains underrated.

Eastern Conference

Isaiah Thomas PG / Boston Celtics

This is the 5-foot-9 guard's second All-Star appearance, and there's an argument Isaiah Thomas should have been a starter. He's having a career season, and he is averaging 10.1 of his 29.1 points in the fourth quarter. Prefer advanced stats? Thomas is eighth in the league and second in the Eastern Conference in PER.

John Wall PG / Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards might be able to get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and that's largely thanks to John Wall playing more aggressively than ever before. An amazing passer, he still doesn't get enough credit for his basketball IQ. There's not a guard in the league more dangerous in transition.

Kevin Love PF / Cleveland Cavaliers

From the start of the season, the Cavs made it known that Kevin Love would be a priority in their offense in a way that he wasn't for his first two years in Cleveland. The results were apparent immediately. Love is playing the best basketball since his days in Minnesota, and no, he should not be traded for Carmelo Anthony .

Kyle Lowry PG / Toronto Raptors

I would argue he has been the best guard in the East -- he deserved to start, and it would have been a travesty had he been left off the team entirely. Kyle Lowry just keeps getting better year after year, and this season he's shooting 42.2 percent on 3-pointers -- incredible for a guy who wasn't reliable from behind the arc until his fifth season.

Paul George SF / Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers haven't been good enough for Paul George to get a ton of attention this season, but he's still undeniably worthy of inclusion here. His defense remains stellar, and his 57.7 true shooting percentage is the highest of his career. When he's not on the court, Indiana's offense completely falls apart.

Kemba Walker PG / Charlotte Hornets

Like Lowry, Kemba Walker has completely changed the way defenses have to guard him by becoming an excellent 3-point shooter. Always praised for his moxie, leadership and work ethic, Walker's improved efficiency and ability to score from everywhere on the floor have turned him into a first-time All-Star and the first Charlotte All-Star since Gerald Wallace .

Paul Millsap PF / Atlanta Hawks

This is Paul Millsap 's fourth straight All-Star appearance, and he has probably had to work harder for this one than any other. He has maintained the heady two-way play that has been fundamental to the Atlanta Hawks despite a changing cast of characters and never-ending trade rumors. He is not the most exciting player on this list, but he belongs.