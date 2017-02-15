NBA All-Star Game 2017: Rosters, date, time, how to watch online, live stream
The East and West will meet in an star-studded exhibition game in New Orleans
With players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry facing off against each other, the NBA All-Star Game should be a star-studded event. The game itself though, is an exhibition through and through. But while the competitive aspect of the game will virtually be non-existent, the game itself will feature plenty of highlight plays that will surely be entertaining.
Here are the official rosters and how to watch the 2017 All-Star Game:
How to Watch
- What: 66th NBA All-Star Game
- When: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
- TV: TNT
- Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue
Eastern Conference Roster
Starters: Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Reserves: Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Paul Millsap
Coach: Brad Stevens
Western Conference Roster
Starters: Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Hayward
