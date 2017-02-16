NBA All-Star Game 2017: Rosters, date, time, how to watch, live stream, TV channel

With players like Kevin Durant and LeBron James facing off against each other, the NBA All-Star Game should be a star-studded event. The game itself though, is an exhibition through and through. But while the competitive aspect of the game will virtually be non-existent, the game itself will feature plenty of highlight plays that will surely be entertaining.

Here are the official rosters and how to watch the 2017 All-Star Game:

How to Watch

What : 66th NBA All-Star Game

: 66th NBA All-Star Game When : Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans TV: TNT

TNT Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue

Eastern Conference Roster

Starters: Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo

Reserves: Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Paul Millsap

Coach: Brad Stevens

Western Conference Roster

Starters: Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Hayward