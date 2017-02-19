NBA All-Star Game 2017 rosters: Lineup, starters and reserves

All-Star Sunday is finally here. The 66th NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, Feb. 19, and will take place at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans. The Western Conference team has won the past two editions and Thunder star Russell Westbrook has taken home MVP honors in both of those exhibitions.

Here are the full All-Star rosters for both the Eastern and Western Conferences:

Eastern Conference

Starters:

Kyrie Irving PG / Cleveland Cavaliers

DeMar DeRozan SG / Toronto Raptors

LeBron James SF / Cleveland Cavaliers

Giannis Antetokounmpo SF / Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler SF / Chicago Bulls

Reserves:

Isaiah Thomas PG / Boston Celtics

John Wall PG / Washington Wizards

Kevin Love PF / Cleveland Cavaliers (*Injured - Not playing)

Kyle Lowry PG / Toronto Raptors

Paul George SF / Indiana Pacers

Kemba Walker PG / Charlotte Hornets

Paul Millsap PF / Atlanta Hawks

Carmelo Anthony SF / New York Knicks (*Injury replacement for Kevin Love)

Western Conference

Starters:

Stephen Curry PG / Golden St. Warriors

James Harden SG / Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant SF / Golden St. Warriors

Kawhi Leonard SF / San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Davis PF / New Orleans Pelicans

Reserves:

Russell Westbrook PG / Oklahoma City Thunder

Klay Thompson SG / Golden St. Warriors

Draymond Green PF / Golden St. Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins PF / Sacramento Kings

Marc Gasol C / Memphis Grizzlies

DeAndre Jordan C / L.A. Clippers Clippers