NBA All-Star Game 2017: Rosters, date, time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream
The East and West will meet in an star-studded exhibition game in New Orleans
The NBA All-Star Game should be a star-studded event, with players like Isaiah Thomas and Russell Westbrook facing off against each other. The game itself though, is an exhibition through and through. But while the competitive aspect of the game will virtually be non-existent, the game itself will feature plenty of highlight plays that will surely be entertaining.
Here are the official rosters and how to watch the 2017 All-Star Game:
How to Watch
- What: 66th NBA All-Star Game
- When: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
- TV: TNT
- Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue
Eastern Conference Roster
Starters: Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Reserves: Isaiah Thomas, John Wall, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Kemba Walker, Paul Millsap
Coach: Brad Stevens
Western Conference Roster
Starters: Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis
Reserves: Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Marc Gasol, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins, Gordon Hayward
