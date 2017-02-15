NBA All-Star Game 2017: Rosters, starting lineups, reserves
Here's who playing in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game
The 66th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans. The Western Conference team has won the last two editions and Thunder star Russell Westbrook has taken home MVP honors in both of those exhibitions.
Here are the full All-Star rosters for both the Eastern and Western Conferences:
Eastern Conference
Starters:
Reserves:
Western Conference
Starters:
Reserves:
