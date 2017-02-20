NBA All-Star Game 2017: Twitter had no love for Stephen Curry's headband game

Even though he’s a two-time MVP, Stephen Curry is one of Twitter’s favorite targets.

Last summer the internet went insane with dad jokes when Curry dropped his new Under Armour shoes. And then there’s all that stuff about blowing a 3-1 Finals lead that anyone with a computer has seen non-stop since June.

Now it’s a different piece of apparel that Twitter is going after: Curry’s headband.

That’s right, Curry decided to have some fun and wear a red headband for the NBA All-Star Game. But, as he knows, there’s no such thing as harmless fun on Twitter. On Twitter you must pay for doing anything new, interesting or, even worse, fun.

Here are some of the best reactions to Curry’s headband game.

The last time Steph Curry rocked the headband...#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/euovPhL8RV — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) February 20, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Steph Curry has been replaced in the starting lineup with his brother Seth Curry pic.twitter.com/AnA6TpAcJr — #HeatNation (@HeatPlayoffs) February 20, 2017

STEPH IN A HEADBAND? HOW WILL THIS AFFECT KEVIN DURANT AND RUSSELL WESTBROOK’S FEUD?? — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) February 20, 2017

Steph Curry's headband <<< — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) February 20, 2017

The headband on Steph Curry makes him look like he 12yrs old #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/63Tcg6PT29 — Tina (@TinaShon) February 20, 2017

Even his brother Seth, who a lot of people were comparing him to, got in on the action:

Living in Steph’s shadow all these years, Seth definitely deserves a little revenge.