NBA All-Star Game 2017: Twitter had no love for Stephen Curry's headband game
First his shoes, now his headband
Even though he’s a two-time MVP, Stephen Curry is one of Twitter’s favorite targets.
Last summer the internet went insane with dad jokes when Curry dropped his new Under Armour shoes. And then there’s all that stuff about blowing a 3-1 Finals lead that anyone with a computer has seen non-stop since June.
Now it’s a different piece of apparel that Twitter is going after: Curry’s headband.
That’s right, Curry decided to have some fun and wear a red headband for the NBA All-Star Game. But, as he knows, there’s no such thing as harmless fun on Twitter. On Twitter you must pay for doing anything new, interesting or, even worse, fun.
Here are some of the best reactions to Curry’s headband game.
Even his brother Seth, who a lot of people were comparing him to, got in on the action:
Living in Steph’s shadow all these years, Seth definitely deserves a little revenge.
