NBA All-Star Game 2017: Westbrook and Durant alley-oop just like old times

Together again.

Russell Westbrook took the floor Sunday to join the West All-Star team, and Steve Kerr elected to keep Kevin Durant on the court. Everyone expected awkwardness and tension, but this is the All-Star Game, and no matter what went on between them, they’re teammates for this game, and they’re in New Orleans to put on a show. And that’s exactly what they did.

Kevin Durant just threw an alley-oop to Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/FuzbjFEuEo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2017

and we back and we back and we back pic.twitter.com/Y02H5WaYE1 — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) February 20, 2017

So now are they friends again? Is the beef squashed? Is everything OK? Probably not. Westbrook probably feels the same way he did before the game. But in the end, Westbrook and Durant both elected to just play basketball. Maybe the tension was all fake, just a narrative. Maybe the earth really is flat.

Their teammates certainly had fun with it:

The West's reaction to KD and Russ 😂 pic.twitter.com/ld4ZrbVJyQ — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 20, 2017

But regardless of what the moment meant (or didn’t), it was cool to see Durant and Westbrook lobbing it for each other again. They made one of the most explosive, exciting combos in the NBA for eight years. These All-Star games are the only times we’ll see those moments again, and they provide a reminder of what really was a special team torn apart by Durant’s decision.