NBA All-Star Game 2017: Wildest prop bets include Stephen Curry's farthest shot

The NBA All-Star Game is generally more about the pageantry and the spectacle than the actual game, since it often devolves into a series of uncontested dunks and 3-pointers.

In order to keep things interesting, it’s always fun to take a look at some of the prop bets for the game. There’s no shortage of exciting bets for this year’s game. Have a look at some of the wildest bets, courtesy of SportsBettingDime.com.

Click here to see the 2017 All-Star Game MVP odds

Over/under height of All-Star Game MVP: 6-foot-5

Hometown hero Anthony Davis (6-foot-11) could win, but since Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry (both 6-3) are the favorites, you’ve got to bet the under here. Isaiah Thomas, who stands 5-foot-9 on a good day, has also said that he’s gunning for the MVP.

Over/under length of longest shot made by Stephen Curry: 34 feet

Well before Saturday night I would have said no problem, but after watching Curry brick half-court shots over and over I’m not so sure. You still have to go over on this one, since you’d have to think he’ll be launching from all over the court on Sunday.

Odds of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook being on the court at the same time: 1/3

Ah, now we’re talking. This is the one everybody’s going to be watching for, and definitely the most intriguing bet. On one hand, it’s obvious that having two of the league’s five best players on the court together is a good idea. But on the other hand, head coach Steve Kerr might not want to put Durant through the drama and might choose to not play them at the same time. If I had to guess, though, I’d say they’ll be out there together for at least a couple minutes.

Odds to have the most dunks during the All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: 6/1

DeAndre Jordan, Clippers: 7/1

Russell Westbrook, Thunder: 19/2

Anthony Davis, Pelicans: 12/1

Kevin Durant, Warriors: 14/1

Field: 1/1

It’s usually big men who pick up the most dunks in games like this, but Antetokounmpo and Durant are unique in the fact that they’re “big men” who also handle the ball consistently. The Greak Freak is a nice choice, but I think Durant will get enough playing time and opportunity to come away with the most dunks. At 14/1, it’s a no-brainer.

Over/under number of dunks in the All-Star game: 16.5

Over. Over. Over. They might get 17 in the first half alone.

Odds all four Warriors are on the court at the same time: 1/2

The head coach is Steve Kerr so this is definitely going to happen at some point. Easy money.