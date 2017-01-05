NBA All-Star Game voting update: Fans pushing for unlikely Warriors player to start

Hoping to address some problems with fans voting in the starters for the All-Star game, the NBA made some changes to the process, making the fan vote count for just 50 percent. The other 50 percent of votes will be accounted for by the players and media voting for the first time ever. The change was made so players with a passionate fanbase wouldn't become undeserving All-Stars. This is otherwise known as the Zaza Pachulia effect.

Reached out to the NBA offices for clarification on how exactly All-Star voting will work this year, and here's what they shared: pic.twitter.com/c6U42s7Xgt — Andrew Lynch (@AndrewLynch) January 5, 2017

Thanks to a strong social media movement, Pachulia, who played for the Dallas Mavericks last year, was almost voted into the 2016 All-Star game. And while Pachulia didn't get voted in, the amount of votes he was able to garner through his home country of Georgia and various other social media types, is basically the reason why the NBA adjusted the rules to fan voting. But despite the changes, it seems like they have inspired Pachulia's fans even more than before as the first balloting returns are in and the Warriors center is in a starting frontcourt spot.

Here are the full returns, which besides for Pachulia, are pretty reasonable and accurate:

Eastern Conference voting results

Frontcourt Votes Guards Votes 1. LeBron James, Cavaliers 595,288 1. Kyrie Irving, Cavaliers 543,030 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks 500,663 2. Dwyane Wade, Bulls 278,052 3. Kevin Love, Cavaliers 250,347 3. DeMar DeRozan, Raptors 253,340 4. Joel Embiid, 76ers 221,984 4. Isaiah Thomas, Celtics 193,297 5. Carmelo Anthony, Knicks 189,817 5. Derrick Rose, Knicks 129,924 6. Jimmy Butler, Bulls 189,066 6. Kyle Lowry, Raptors 128,940 7. Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks 184,166 7. John Wall, Wizards 87,360 8. Paul George, Pacers 138,332 8. Jeremy Lin, Nets 59,562 9. Hassan Whiteside, Heat 72,628 9. Kemba Walker, Hornets 52,122 10. Jabari Parker, Bucks 64,141 10. Avery Bradley, Celtics 32,822

Western Conference voting results

Frontcourt Votes Guards Votes 1. Kevin Durant, Warriors 541,209 1. Stephen Curry, Warriors 523,597 2. Zaza Pachulia, Warriors 439,675 2. James Harden, Rockets 519,446 3. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs 341,240 3. Russell Westbrook, Thunder 501,652 4. Anthony Davis, Pelicans 318,144 4. Klay Thompson, Warriors 293,054 5. Draymond Green, Warriors 236,315 5. Chris Paul, Clippers 173,830 6. DeMarcus Cousins, Kings 202,317 6. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers 117,857 7. Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves 125,278 7. Eric Gordon, Rockets 76,609 8. LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs 101,724 8. Manu Ginobili, Spurs 65,832 9. Blake Griffin, Clippers 100,524 9. Andre Iguodala, Warriors 64,247 10. Marc Gasol, Grizzlies 97,370 10. Zach LaVine, Timberwolves 53,642

So if it was just up to the fans, the East team would be made up of LeBron, Love, Antetokounmpo, Irving and DeRozan. Antetokounmpo has over 250,000 votes more than Love or any other East frontcourt player besides for James, so he's on pace to start in his first All-Star game. The media and players voting could change this but there is really no way Antetokounmpo's lead can shrink by that much.

In the West, fans are voting in Pachulia, Durant, Curry, Harden and Westbrook. Pachulia is the only misnomer there. He only has a slim lead over Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis, so perhaps he won't hold on that position for that long. Also, the players and the media likely won't be voting for Pachulia in droves. Expect someone else to take that spot.

Besides Pachulia, the first returns of fan voting seem pretty reasonable. And while Pachulia likely won't be able to hold on to his spot in the West, just like last season, the amount of votes he garners should be highly entertaining to see while reinforcing why a change was made to the All-Star voting process.