NBA All-Star Game voting update: Fans pushing for unlikely Warriors player to start
Seeing Zaza Pachulia near the top of the list shows why the impact of the fan vote was reduced by the NBA
Hoping to address some problems with fans voting in the starters for the All-Star game, the NBA made some changes to the process, making the fan vote count for just 50 percent. The other 50 percent of votes will be accounted for by the players and media voting for the first time ever. The change was made so players with a passionate fanbase wouldn't become undeserving All-Stars. This is otherwise known as the Zaza Pachulia effect.
Reached out to the NBA offices for clarification on how exactly All-Star voting will work this year, and here's what they shared: pic.twitter.com/c6U42s7Xgt— Andrew Lynch (@AndrewLynch) January 5, 2017
Thanks to a strong social media movement, Pachulia, who played for the Dallas Mavericks last year, was almost voted into the 2016 All-Star game. And while Pachulia didn't get voted in, the amount of votes he was able to garner through his home country of Georgia and various other social media types, is basically the reason why the NBA adjusted the rules to fan voting. But despite the changes, it seems like they have inspired Pachulia's fans even more than before as the first balloting returns are in and the Warriors center is in a starting frontcourt spot.
Here are the full returns, which besides for Pachulia, are pretty reasonable and accurate:
Eastern Conference voting results
|Frontcourt
|Votes
|Guards
|Votes
|1. LeBron James, Cavaliers
|595,288
|1. Kyrie Irving, Cavaliers
|543,030
|2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
|500,663
|2. Dwyane Wade, Bulls
|278,052
|3. Kevin Love, Cavaliers
|250,347
|3. DeMar DeRozan, Raptors
|253,340
|4. Joel Embiid, 76ers
|221,984
|4. Isaiah Thomas, Celtics
|193,297
|5. Carmelo Anthony, Knicks
|189,817
|5. Derrick Rose, Knicks
|129,924
|6. Jimmy Butler, Bulls
|189,066
|6. Kyle Lowry, Raptors
|128,940
|7. Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks
|184,166
|7. John Wall, Wizards
|87,360
|8. Paul George, Pacers
|138,332
|8. Jeremy Lin, Nets
|59,562
|9. Hassan Whiteside, Heat
|72,628
|9. Kemba Walker, Hornets
|52,122
|10. Jabari Parker, Bucks
|64,141
|10. Avery Bradley, Celtics
|32,822
Western Conference voting results
|Frontcourt
|Votes
|Guards
|Votes
|1. Kevin Durant, Warriors
|541,209
|1. Stephen Curry, Warriors
|523,597
|2. Zaza Pachulia, Warriors
|439,675
|2. James Harden, Rockets
|519,446
|3. Kawhi Leonard, Spurs
|341,240
|3. Russell Westbrook, Thunder
|501,652
|4. Anthony Davis, Pelicans
|318,144
|4. Klay Thompson, Warriors
|293,054
|5. Draymond Green, Warriors
|236,315
|5. Chris Paul, Clippers
|173,830
|6. DeMarcus Cousins, Kings
|202,317
|6. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
|117,857
|7. Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
|125,278
|7. Eric Gordon, Rockets
|76,609
|8. LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs
|101,724
|8. Manu Ginobili, Spurs
|65,832
|9. Blake Griffin, Clippers
|100,524
|9. Andre Iguodala, Warriors
|64,247
|10. Marc Gasol, Grizzlies
|97,370
|10. Zach LaVine, Timberwolves
|53,642
So if it was just up to the fans, the East team would be made up of LeBron, Love, Antetokounmpo, Irving and DeRozan. Antetokounmpo has over 250,000 votes more than Love or any other East frontcourt player besides for James, so he's on pace to start in his first All-Star game. The media and players voting could change this but there is really no way Antetokounmpo's lead can shrink by that much.
In the West, fans are voting in Pachulia, Durant, Curry, Harden and Westbrook. Pachulia is the only misnomer there. He only has a slim lead over Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis, so perhaps he won't hold on that position for that long. Also, the players and the media likely won't be voting for Pachulia in droves. Expect someone else to take that spot.
Besides Pachulia, the first returns of fan voting seem pretty reasonable. And while Pachulia likely won't be able to hold on to his spot in the West, just like last season, the amount of votes he garners should be highly entertaining to see while reinforcing why a change was made to the All-Star voting process.
