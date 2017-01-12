NBA All-Star Game voting update: Pachulia still getting more votes than Cousins, Davis
The second returns look pretty similar to the first returns
The NBA announced updated fan voting results for the 2017 All-Star Game and not much has changed since last week's returns.
In the East, fans still want LeBron James , Giannis Antetokounmpo , Kevin Love , Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan to start. And in the West, fans would like to see Stephen Curry , James Harden , Kawhi Leonard Kevin Durant and Zaza Pachulia . That's right, Pachulia is still getting more fan votes than Anthony Davis , Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins . Pachulia actually has more votes than Leonard, Wade, Love and DeRozan.
Here are the full results:
Eastern Conference voting results
|Frontcourt
|Votes
|Guards
|Votes
|1. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
|1,066,147
|1. Kyrie Irving, Cavaliers
|971,362
|2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
|963,110
|2. Dwyane Wade , Chicago Bulls
|514,866
|3. Kevin Love, Cavaliers
|473,328
|3. DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors
|453,538
|4. Joel Embiid , Philadelphia 76ers
|457,300
|4. Isaiah Thomas , Boston Celtics
|401,671
|5. Jimmy Butler , Bulls
|400,448
|5. Kyle Lowry , Raptors
|256,668
|6. Carmelo Anthony , New York Knicks
|327,716
|6. Derrick Rose , Knicks
|223,804
|7. Kristaps Porzingis , Knicks
|324,106
|7. John Wall , Washington Wizards
|173,148
|8. Paul George , Indiana Pacers
|249,484
|8. Jeremy Lin , Brooklyn Nets
|109,088
|9. Jabari Parker , Bucks
|120,022
|9. Kemba Walker , Charlotte Hornets
|105,637
|10. Tristan Thompson , Cavaliers
|114,759
|10. Avery Bradley , Celtics
|105,637
Western Conference voting results
|Frontcourt
|Votes
|Guards
|Votes
|1. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
|987,479
|1. Stephen Curry, Warriors
|990,390
|2. Zaza Pachulia, Warriors
|823,376
|2. James Harden, Houston Rockets
|961,685
|3. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
|630,766
|3. Russell Westbrook , Oklahoma City Thunder
|899,024
|4. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
|567,201
|4. Klay Thompson , Warriors
|555,430
|5. Draymond Green, Warriors
|464,319
|5. Chris Paul , Los Angeles Clippers
|379,076
|6. DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings
|379,225
|6. Damian Lillard , Portland Trail Blazers
|208,171
|7. Karl-Anthony Towns , Minnesota Timberwolves
|223,979
|7. Eric Gordon , Rockets
|191,407
|8. LaMarcus Aldridge , Spurs
|192,784
|8. Manu Ginobili , Spurs
|130,224
|9. Blake Griffin , Clippers
|172,393
|9. Andre Iguodala , Warriors
|122,333
|10. Marc Gasol , Memphis Grizzlies
|172,146
|10. Zach LaVine , Timberwolves
|94,867
Do remember that despite garnering a ton of fan support, Pachulia is a long shot to be selected as a starter. The NBA switched up the voting process this year , partly because of Pachulia's surprising success with the fan vote last season. The fan vote counts for just 50 percent of the total votes. Players and the media are voting this year and their votes both count for 25 percent each.
More on the voting process from the NBA:
Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 66th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. All current NBA players and a panel of basketball media will account for 25 percent each, with each participant completing one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from both conferences.
...
After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within each of the three voting groups - fan votes, player votes and media votes. Each player's score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes and the media votes. The five players (two guards and three frontcourt players) with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.
The media will likely vote for who they think deserves to be an All-Star, which despite his strong play is not Pachulia. Players and his teammates could vote for him but it seems unrealistic that he will be high on their ballot.
But while Pachulia likely won't be selected to the All-Star Game, at least he knows that his fans are perhaps among the most supportive in the league.
