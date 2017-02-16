NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge 2017: Rosters, date, time, TV channel, live stream
How to watch some of the NBA's best young players over All-Star Weekend
The BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, known in some circles as the rookie-sophomore game, is a showcase of the league’s best young players. First- and second-year players will be on display in full force, and the game is usually not lacking in spectacular highlights. Dunks, crossovers and lots and lots of threes likely lie in store.
This year’s game will be led by 2015-16 NBA Rookie of the Year Karl-Anthony Towns and Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis.
The showcase game has gone through several iterations over the years, including an all-rookie version and a rookies-versus-sophomores format. This year’s game will follow the USA vs. World format that was introduced in 2015.
Here are the official rosters and how to watch the 2017 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge:
How to Watch
- What: BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge
- When: Friday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
- TV: TNT
- Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime
https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBVARisingStars?src=hash
U.S. Team Roster
Devin Booker ( Phoenix Suns )
Malcolm Brogdon ( Milwaukee Bucks )
Marquese Chriss (Suns)
Brandon Ingram ( Los Angeles Lakers )
Frank Kaminsky ( Charlotte Hornets )
Jahlil Okafor ( Philadelphia 76ers )
D'Angelo Russell (Lakers)
Jonathon Simmons ( San Antonio Spurs )
Karl-Anthony Towns ( Minnesota Timberwolves )
Myles Turner ( Indiana Pacers )
World Team Roster
Alex Abrines (Thunder)
Dante Exum ( Utah Jazz )
Buddy Hield ( New Orleans Pelicans )
Nikola Jokic ( Denver Nuggets )
Trey Lyles (Jazz)
Willy Hernangomez (Knicks)
Jamal Murray (Nuggets)
Kristaps Porzingis (Knicks)
Domantas Sabonis ( Oklahoma City Thunder )
Dario Saric (76ers)
