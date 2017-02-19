NBA All-Star Saturday 2017: Eric Gordon edges Kyrie Irving in Three-Point Contest

He might have gotten booed at Smoothie King Arena but that didn’t stop Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon from winning the 2017 Three-Point Contest at All-Star Saturday night.

Taking full advantage of defending champion Klay Thompson faltering in the first round, Gordon outshot Cavaliers All-Star Kyrie Irving in a tie-breaking final round to win. Gordon scored 21 points in the tie-breaking round, while Irving, who shot first, had 18 points.

Gordon was on fire right from the start of the event. He scored 25 points in the first round and then had 20 in the final, which tied Irving and led to the tiebreaking round.

Takeaways

No repeat: Supremely confident heading into the competition, Thompson failed to repeat as the contest’s champion. Thompson started out hot but faltered down the stretch and scored 18 points. He was just edged out by Hornets All-Star Kemba Walker, who had 19 points.

#KlayThompson will not be repeating as the #JBL3PT Champion 😳



Falls just shy of advancing to the Second Round... pic.twitter.com/Oc9WAhe1Hm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2017

Strategy: Gordon clearly did his homework before the competition. Gordon put his money ball rack at the top of the key and, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, he shoots 47.1 percent from there.

Gordon placed his money ball rack at the top of the key. He hits 47.1 % from there, which is a typical Rockets thing to do. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 19, 2017

Almost two-time champ: Irving won the three-point contest in 2013 and seemed poised to win again this year. The Cavs All-Star had 20 in the first and second rounds, yet missed his last four shots in the tie-breaking round to score 18 points.

Will 18 PTS be enough for #KyrieIrving to stay alive in the #JBL3PT Contest? pic.twitter.com/DyUdG56UvT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2017

J doesn’t stand for jumper: While Gordon and Irving were on point throughout the entire contest, Blazers guard CJ McCollum was the complete opposite. Missing the majority of his shots, McCollum scored a dismal 10 points.

CJ McCollum puts up 10 PTS in the First Round of the #JBL3PT Contest pic.twitter.com/qbrrrLEnoQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2017

The Smoothie King Arena is drafty: McCollum wasn’t the only player who had trouble making shots. Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry airballed his very first shot of the competition.

Lowry did worse than McCollum by recording just nine points.