NBA All-Star Saturday 2017: Porzingis tops Hayward, latest big to win Skills Challenge
Porzingis is the second straight big man to win the event
With Karl-Anthony Towns opting not to defend his Skills Challenge title, the trophy was up for grabs. Kristaps Porzingis took full advantage during All-Star Saturday night, continuing the two-year reign of big men winning the event.
Porzingis faced off against Gordon Hayward in the finals, and the two were neck-and-neck for the entire final round. In the end, Porzingis confidently stepped into the 3-point attempt and drained it.
“I just tried to hit the shot, which is the most important part in this whole thing,” Porzingis said. “The first one went in and I was able to win.”
To get to the finals, Hayward got past Isaiah Thomas in the guards bracket while Porzingis edged Nikola Jokic in the bigs group. Thomas was favored to win but Hayward hit a big 3 to knock the Celtics All-Star out. Unfortunately for Hayward, though, Porzingis’ versatility was just too much to overcome.
‘I’m happy to get the win for the bigs,” Porzinigs said. “This one’s for the bigs.”
