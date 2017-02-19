NBA All-Star Skills Challenge 2017: Participants, date, time, how to watch, TV, live stream

The bigs vs. the smalls go head-to-head in the Skills Challenge

Are you ready to see some big men dribbling and shooting like guards? While events like the All-Star Celebrity Game, the Rising Stars Challenge and the actual game on Sunday are always entertaining, the main focus of NBA All-Star weekend is on Saturday night when the Skills Challenge, Three-Point Shootout and Slam Dunk Contest take place.

The Skills Challenge is the first event on All-Star Saturday night. Two players will compete against each other on an identical obstacle-styled course. The quickest to finish the course advances to the next round. Players are paired in head-to-head matchups in each of the three rounds.

Similar to last year, the head-to-head pairings will feature a big man going up against a guard or wing player. This year though, there will be a brand new champion as reigning champ Karl-Anthony Towns opted not to compete.

Here’s how you can watch or stream the event, and a handy list of the participants competing in the Skills challenge:

How to Watch

  • What: Skills Challenge
  • When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
  • TV: TNT
  • Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue

Participants

