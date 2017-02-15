NBA All-Star Three-Point contest: Participants, date, time, TV, live stream

The second event of All-Star Saturday night is the always-entertaining three-point shootout. Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is looking to repeat, but he'll face stiff competition from players like Nick Young and Kyrie Irving.

Here's handy list of the participants competing in the JBL Three-Point Contest and a guide on how to watch or stream the event:

How to Watch

What: JBL Three-Point Contest

JBL Three-Point Contest When: Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET (second event of the night)

Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET (second event of the night) Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans TV: TNT

TNT Online, connected devices: Watch TNT App, TNT Overtime, Sling, Playstation Vue

JBL Three-Point Contest

Here is the format for the event via the NBA:

The JBL Three-Point Contest is a two-round, timed competition in which five shooting locations are positioned around the three-point arc. Four racks contain four orange balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored "money" ball (worth two points). The fifth rack is a special "all money ball" rack, which each participant can place at any of the five shooting locations. Every ball on this rack is worth two points. The players have one minute to shoot as many as the 25 balls as they can. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round.

Participants