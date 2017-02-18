NBA All-Star Weekend 2017: results, live blog, dunk contest, 3-point, skills challenge

NBA All-Star Saturday Night is finally here, so it’s time to sit back, relax and watch some of the league’s best talent on display. The night will start out with the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, followed by the JBL Three-Point Contest and conclude with the Verizon Slam Dunk competition.

Last year’s All-Star Saturday Night provided some unforgettable moments, and this year’s will surely do the same. Some of the NBA’s biggest names like Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Isaiah Thomas and Aaron Gordon will attempt to dazzle the crowd in New Orleans, along with the millions watching at home.

Our NBA experts will be here all night, analyzing the action and bringing you a behind-the-scenes look at All-Star Saturday Night.

Schedule - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

8 p.m. ET: Taco Bell Skills Challenge (Participants, how to watch)

JBL Three-Point Contest (Participants, how to watch)

Verizon Slam Dunk (Participants, how to watch)

Please join us in the live blog below:

LIVE BLOG