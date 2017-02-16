NBA All-Star Weekend 2017: Odds for MVP, slam dunk contest, 3-point contest

All-Star weekend is a whirlwind of events that starts on Friday and culminates with the actual game on Sunday. And while the dunk contest and 3-point shootout are usually the more entertaining of the events, the Risings Stars Challenge, Skills Competition and the All-Star game itself all deserve your attention.

All of these events are highly entertaining on their own but if you want to spice up the action, here are the odds (courtesy of Bovada) for each.

Odds for 2017 All-Star Game MVP





Player Odds Russell Westbrook (WEST) 7/2 Stephen Curry (WEST) 6/1 Anthony Davis (WEST) 13/2 Kevin Durant (WEST) 7/1 James Harden (WEST) 7/1 LeBron James (EAST) 7/1 Kyrie Irving (EAST) 15/2 Giannis Antetokounmpo (EAST) 11/1 Kawhi Leonard (WEST) 15/1 Isaiah Thomas (EAST) 15/1 Jimmy Butler (EAST) 22/1 Paul George (EAST) 25/1 DeMar DeRozan (EAST) 28/1 Carmelo Anthony (EAST) 45/1 Kyle Lowry (EAST) 45/1 Klay Thompson (WEST) 45/1 John Wall (EAST) 45/1 DeMarcus Cousins (WEST) 55/1 Draymond Green (WEST) 55/1 DeAndre Jordan (WEST) 65/1 Kemba Walker (EAST) 65/1 Gordon Hayward (WEST) 70/1 Marc Gasol (WEST) 80/1 Paul Millsap (EAST) 80/1

Westbrook is the favorite to win the MVP award, which if it happens, will be three years in a row for the Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star.

Odds for BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge MVP



Player Odds Karl-Anthony Towns (USA) 2/1 Kristaps Porzingis (World) 7/2 D’Angelo Russell (USA) 7/1 Devin Booker (USA) 10/1 Nikola Jokic (World) 10/1 Myles Turner (USA) 12/1 Malcolm Brogdon (USA) 18/1 Buddy Hield (World) 20/1 Dario Saric (World) 20/1 Brandon Ingram (USA) 22/1 Trey Lyles (World) 25/1 Jamal Murray (World) 25/1 Jahlil Okafor (USA) 30/1 Willy Hernangomez (World) 33/1 Frank Kaminsky (USA) 35/1 Marquese Chriss (USA) 40/1 Alex Abrines (World) 45/1 Danté Exum (World) 45/1 Domantas Sabonis (World) 45/1 Jonathon Simmons (USA) 45/1

The odds say it is a battle between Towns and Porzingis for MVP in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Odds for JBL Three-Point Contest

Player Odds Klay Thompson 11/10 Kyrie Irving 4/1 C.J. McCollum 8/1 Kyle Lowry 9/1 Eric Gordon 9/1 Nick Young 9/1 Wesley Matthews 11/1 Kemba Walker 11/1

Thompson is the favorite to win but Sportsline’s Mike Tierney says Toronto Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry is “the best bang for your buck.”

Odds for Verizon Slam Dunk Contest

Player Odds Aaron Gordon 5/8 Derrick Jones Jr. 5/4 DeAndre Jordan 8/1 Glenn Robinson III 9/1

After the dazzling display of dunks he threw down in last year’s contest, Aaron Gordon is the overwhelming favorite to win. Despite Gordon being the favorite, Sportsline’s Mike Tierney says Glen Robinson III is a good pick.

Odds for Taco Bell Skills Challenge





Player Odds Isaiah Thomas (BOS) 2/1 John Wall (WAS) 9/4 Devin Booker (PHO) 4/1 Gordon Hayward (UTA) 8/1 Anthony Davis (NO) 10/1 Kristaps Porzingis (NY) 10/1 DeMarcus Cousins (SAC) 15/1 Nikola Jokic (DEN) 15/1

The Boston Celtics All-Star is the favorite to win but Wall also has a strong chance of winning.

If you need more help picking a winner, here are the CBS Sports team’s picks.