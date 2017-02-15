NBA All-Star Weekend 2017 Predictions: Will Klay Thompson defend 3-point crown?

NBA All-Star Weekend is here and it promises another fun-filled three days of crazy moments, insane dunks and absolutely no one playing defense, ever. With Klay Thompson looking to defend his crown as 3-point champion and Aaron Gordon looking to avenge his dunk contest loss to Zach LaVine last year, the Big Easy is set to host an epic weekend, and that’s before we get to the amazing awkwardness of Russell Westbrook sharing the floor with the Warriors. To get you set for the weekend, our crew weighed in on the various awards to be handed out so you know what to look for as NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off in New Orleans.

Award Bill Reiter Matt Moore James Herbert Ananth Pandian Skills Challenge Anthony Davis Patrick Beverley Isaiah Thomas Kristaps Porzingis Three-Point Contest Nick Young J.J. Redick Nick Young C.J. McCollum Slam Dunk Contest Aaron Gordon Aaron Gordon Aaron Gordon Derrick Jones Jr. All-Star Game MVP LeBron James Giannis Antetokounmpo Russell Westbrook Kevin Durant