NBA All-Star Weekend 2017 Schedule: Date, time, events, stream, TV channel
Complete list of events Saturday and Sunday of NBA All-Star Weekend
All-Star Weekend is underway, but there are still plenty of great events to check out. The annual celebration of the game’s best players, dunkers and shooters is always one of the highlights of the NBA season. Since there are a lot of events jam-packed into one weekend, we’ve put together a schedule to make sure you don’t miss a thing.
Here is the complete schedule events for 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend:
*All times Eastern (ET)
Saturday, Feb. 18
11 a.m. - Hall of Fame Announcement
12 p.m. - NBA All-Star Practice (NBA TV)
2:30 p.m. - NBA D-League All-Star Game presented by Kumho Tire (NBA TV)
7 p.m. - Commissioner Adam Silver media availability (NBA TV)
8 p.m. - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)
- Taco Bell Skills Challenge (Participants, how to watch)
- JBL Three-Point Contest (Participants, how to watch)
- Verizon Slam Dunk (Participants, how to watch)
Sunday, Feb. 19
11 a.m. - NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET)
8 p.m. - 66th NBA All-Star Game (TNT) (Rosters, how to watch)
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
NBA All-Star Saturday 2017: live blog
Follow our live blog for all of action happening during All-Star Saturday night
-
How to watch: All-Star 3-point contest
Will Klay Thompson repeat as champion?
-
How to watch: All-Star Dunk contest
Will Aaron Gordon go from second to first?
-
How to watch: Skills Challenge at ASW
The bigs vs. the smalls go head-to-head in the Skills Challenge
-
Bettor's Guide to All-Star weekend
Place your bets using these odds
-
Trade rumors: Pacers want to help George
A roundup of all the talk as the trade deadline approaches
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre