NBA All-Star Weekend 2017 Schedule: Date, time, events, TV channel, stream

The day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. The annual celebration of the game’s best players, dunkers and shooters is always one of the highlights of the NBA season. Since there are a lot of events jam-packed into one weekend, we’ve put together a schedule to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Here is the complete schedule events for 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend:

*All times Eastern (ET)

Saturday, Feb. 18



11 a.m. - Hall of Fame Announcement

12 p.m. - NBA All-Star Practice (NBA TV)

2:30 p.m. - NBA D-League All-Star Game presented by Kumho Tire (NBA TV)

7 p.m. - Commissioner Adam Silver media availability (NBA TV)

8 p.m. - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 19

11 a.m. - NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET)

8 p.m. - 66th NBA All-Star Game (TNT) (Rosters, how to watch)