NBA All-Star Weekend 2017: Twitter hated the dunk contest even more than you did

The internet had a strong reaction to the 'worst dunk contest ever'

The bad news is, NBA All-Star Saturday Night was kind of awful ... the good news is, you probably got a good nap in because you were so bored.

First, the players lazily sashayed their way through the obstacles in the Skills Challenge. Then we saw a player score only 10 points in a full round of the 3-point contest, and it was concluded with the biggest stink bomb of all -- the dunk contest.

Glenn Robinson III took home the trophy, but there were no winners on Saturday night -- except maybe Twitter. Take a look at some of the best reactions to what some are calling the worst dunk contest of all time.

Hey, there’s always next year, right?

