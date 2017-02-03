NBA All-Star Weekend: Klay Thompson in to defend 3-point title; Gordon in dunk contest

Aaron Gordon is back in the All-Star dunk contest. After (somehow) being outdone by Zach LaVine in one of the most impressive dunk battles in recent memory, Gordon has unfinished business to take care of. He's one of four selections for the contest who will compete for the title. Remember this duel from last year?

Joining Gordon will be Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan, Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr. And while the back-and-forth between LaVine and Gordon was legendary last year, we won't get a repeat.

"He was one of those guys that elevated the competition," Gordon said when the picks were unveiled on TNT on Thursday. "He was half the reason why it was so special."

Also revealed during the show were the contenders for the 3-point contest. Headlining the field is Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who won the contest a year ago. Challenging Thompson will be Cleveland's Kyrie Irving, the 2013 champion, Toronto's Kyle Lowry, Nick Young of the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte's Kemba Walker, Dallas' Wesley Matthews, Houston's Eric Gordon, and Portland's C.J. McCollum.

Stephen Curry, who won the 3-point contest in 2015, finished runner-up to Thompson last year. Although he's shooting a percentage point better than Thompson from behind the arc (41 percent vs. 40 percent) this season, Curry is sitting this year out.

Nobody has won back-to-back 3-point crowns since Jason Kapono in 2007 and '08. Thompson is likely favored to do just that.