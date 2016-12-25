NBA Christmas: 10 takeaways as the Cavs pull out comeback win over the Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers did it again. Facing the grim possibility of a loss and a steep deficit, they stormed back on Sunday, eventually toppling the Warriors 109-108 in an instant classic of a game that saw it all: drama, high-level play, some sloppiness, emotion, and of course, Richard Jefferson dunking. The Cavaliers have now won four straight against the Warriors dating back to the Finals.

Here are 10 takeaways from an epic Christmas game:

1. Durant was brilliant ... most of the game

Durant came out looking like the best player on the floor, and looked like he wanted to show everyone that things would be different with him on Golden State vs. his friend, rival and mentor, LeBron James. Durant finished with 36 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and a block on 11-of-23 shooting, and was aggressive all game ... until the final five minutes. He sliced in transition, he cooked off screens, he had the whole repertoire going. Most notably, Durant's help defense was out of this world. He disrupted everything, and caused mayhem for the Cavs inside.

But there's that final five minutes thing. Durant went 0-for-2 in the final stretch, scoring zero points and finishing with a minus-6 in that stretch. Durant looked to have been (read: was pretty clearly but we need to wait for the Last Two Minute Report) fouled on the final play after he was knocked down with Richard Jefferson defending.

You expect that call if you're a superstar player. But you also can't overlook that Durant vanished in the final five minutes of a close game against the Cavaliers, and the Warriors blew a 14-point lead in the fourth.

As always, Durant's whole legacy remains complicated.

2. Kyrie Irving, Clutch Performer

Man, I give Kyrie a world of criticism for not being more of a playmaker, and yet he was both playmaker and dynamo scorer in this one. Ten assists for Irving, along with 25 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, and the game-winning bucket.

Irving struggled with his shot most of the day, then came back and absolutely took over. His final shot was not a good look, but it doesn't matter, because those are the shots that Irving can make. And that ability is what fits so well next to LeBron James.

3. Richard Jefferson?!

Jefferson had a quiet game ... until the fourth quarter. He had six fourth-quarter points, and two of them were dunks. One on Kevin Durant in his face, and the other on Klay Thompson in his face. It lit a fire under the Cavaliers and helped the comeback quite a bit. Then he guarded (fouled) Durant on the final possession, helping to seal the win (with a no-call). Whatever you think of the final play, it needs to be noted that Jefferson, at age 36, continues to give the Cavaliers great minutes. He's a contributor that came up big for the Cavs when they needed it.

Speaking of which, I would be remiss to not mention that the Cavaliers got this game without J.R. Smith who is out with a thumb injury. Beating the Warriors without their starting two guard is kind of a big deal.

4. Where Curry at?

When Stephen Curry nailed a pull-up 3-pointer to give the Warriors a late 3-point lead after the Cavs had tied it, it looked like maybe the reigning unanimous MVP was going to make his presence felt. Instead, that was it from Curry, who finished with 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting and just three assists. He just ... didn't do much.

Part of this is that Curry refuses to force matters with this stacked Warriors team. He wants to make the right play. He doesn't want to take over. He is the anti-Westbrook, in that regard. But it's also notable that he's never really had dominant games vs. the Cavaliers. He's had a few shining performances in the Finals, but never a game where you looked at it and said "Stephen Curry won that game." You have to think it'll happen sometime, but Curry was just passive on Sunday. Durant was an inferno and Klay Thompson was knocking down everything (24 points on 9-of-16 shooting). But the Warriors were dominant last year because Curry was unleashed and just launching. It breaks defenses. They miss that a bit, even with their brilliant record and statistics.

5. Kevin Love was the unsung hero

Twenty points for Love, along with six boards and three assists. He forced his way to the line early and often, and turning his defensive weakness into a strength with strong inside play really helped the Cavaliers.

6. LeBron was LeBron

Thirty-one points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block for James, who continues to be the kind of player you'd expect him to be in these games. His jumper wasn't falling ... until they needed it in the third when he shot the lights out with all four of the 3-pointers he made Sunday. Stellar defense, and more leadership. He also dunked on straight everyone in the fourth. James cares about winning these games, and he's establishing a bit of a mental edge against the Warriors, given how he destroyed them in the final three games of the Finals. Irving is the one putting them away, but it's James who constantly keeps the Cavaliers in striking distance.

7. Settle down on the JaVale talk

Everyone's been excited about JaVale McGee's contributions because he's long and dunks a lot, and blocks shots out of bounds, but McGee was unplayable in this game, which is why he logged less than 10 minutes of action. He gave up easy buckets and looked out of sorts on offense. He was also bodied out and beaten to the ball by Tristan Thompson.

McGee's ability to contribute in a playoff environment remains uncertain. He might have just had a bad day and could still be the difference for the Warriors in May or June, but he had a rough performance in the only regular-season game that really matters for the Warriors.

8. Channing Frye was big time

Draymond Green gives the Warriors such advantages with what he provides as a small-ball center, but both Love and Frye were huge for the Cavaliers in this one. When Frye can space the floor (2-of-5 from 3-point range) and make plays like the cutting dunk he made, it creates an imbalance for opponents in trying to find matchups.

9. Maybe it was just an off-night

The Warriors shot 9-of-30 from 3-point range, and were outscored by 9 points from beyond the arc by the Cavs. That doesn't happen very often. If the Cavs hit more 3-pointers than the Warriors, Golden State will lose. It's too big a part of their arsenal. You have to expect those looks to go down next time, but at the same time, Cleveland did a great job contested, running them off, and tracking them. The reality is that after playing Golden State so often, Cleveland has a feel for the Warriors. A lot the time, it's not going to matter, they're going to make shots anyway. But if you can flip that from a 50-50 situation to 40-60, that's enough to find wins against a team with this kind of talent.

The Warriors could also use containing their emotions and not hunting the home run shot so much. They did that a lot in the Finals, and again on Sunday.

10. Drama, drama, drama

Draymond Green was in foul trouble, picked up a tech for yelling about a call and didn't speak to officials after the game. Richard Jefferson picked up a tech for taunting. LeBron James hung on the rim and probably should have been T'd up. The play was physical, the intensity high. For a regular-season game, it felt like a playoff game.

These two teams play again in January, and then you should probably count on getting your popcorn ready for June again. If they meet again in the Finals, it's going to be one hell of a show, again.