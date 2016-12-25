NBA Christmas: No-call dooms Warriors as Kevin Durant falls on final play vs. Cavs

It wouldn't be Warriors-Cavs without some controversy. The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 109-108 on Sunday behind Kyrie Irving's winning jumper with 3.4 seconds remaining.

Golden State had one more look at it, and got the ball to Kevin Durant, who had a huge day. Richard Jefferson was defending, and it certainly looked like Jefferson bumped or tripped Durant, causing him to fall.

No call, Cavaliers win over the Warriors for the fourth time in a row since last season's NBA Finals.

KD on the final play: "I fell. And I didn't fall on my own." pic.twitter.com/34H0ISaw7r — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 25, 2016

After the game, Kevin Durant did not mince words:

KD on the final play: "I fell. And I didn't fall on my own." pic.twitter.com/34H0ISaw7r — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 25, 2016

He has a point:

The problem is that incidental contact is allowed, especially if a player runs into another player's foot, but Jefferson has to have position. The official didn't see it, so there's no call, but Jefferson also bumps him.

On one hand, those kinds of fouls on end-of-game possessions are rare. On another, no-calls on those kinds of plays for a superstar of Durant's caliber are also rare. Beyond all that, if the contact wasn't legal, which it certainly doesn't look like it was, the call should have been made.

But it wasn't. And so, the Warriors lost.

It should be noted that although Durant finished with 36 points and was brilliant for most of the game, he went 0 for 2 with zero points and a minus-6 in the final five minutes.