NBA coaches will reportedly introduce their own Coach of the Year award

The Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year is the newest coaching award

In an effort to take more ownership into their individual accomplishments, NBA players are now voting for themselves in the All-Star Game and hand each other postseason awards via the Players Association. Now it seems like coaches are doing the same thing, taking a page from the players by creating their own coaching award.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein, coaches will vote on the The Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year award. This award, which starts this season, is in addition to the Coach of the Year award, which the media votes on.


Similar to the players' award, this award will allow coaches to have more of a voice about their coaching brethren's accomplishments. And while the Coach of the Year award isn't going away and still carries a lot of weight, the Goldberg Coach of the Year award will likely mean much more to coaches as they are the ones who decide who wins it.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories