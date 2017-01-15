NBA coaches will reportedly introduce their own Coach of the Year award

In an effort to take more ownership into their individual accomplishments, NBA players are now voting for themselves in the All-Star Game and hand each other postseason awards via the Players Association. Now it seems like coaches are doing the same thing, taking a page from the players by creating their own coaching award.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein, coaches will vote on the The Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year award. This award, which starts this season, is in addition to the Coach of the Year award, which the media votes on.

ESPN sources: NBA coaches will introduce their own Coach of the Year award this season in honor of longtime exec. director Michael Goldberg — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 15, 2017 The Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year will be voted on solely by NBA coaches and recognized by the NBA in addition to its own COY award. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 15, 2017

Similar to the players' award, this award will allow coaches to have more of a voice about their coaching brethren's accomplishments. And while the Coach of the Year award isn't going away and still carries a lot of weight, the Goldberg Coach of the Year award will likely mean much more to coaches as they are the ones who decide who wins it.