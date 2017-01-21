NBA Crossover: Wait, can the Philadelphia 76ers actually make the playoffs?

The Sixers are unstoppable. Well, almost. They've won eight of 10 headed into their back-to-back contest against Atlanta Saturday. They have one of the most entertaining players in the league, Joel Embiid, and over the past 10 games have had the No. 1 defense in the entire NBA. (We'll get to offense in a second.)

So can they make the playoffs?

On the CBS Sports NBA Crossover show, Rip Hamilton said there was no chance, while Raja Bell said there was at least a "10 percent chance." Here's why:

So let's take a look at this thing:

The Chicago Bulls are currently holding the 8th spot at 21-23, tied with Milwaukee at 20-22, with Detroit right behind at 20-24 and the Knicks desperately trying to hold on at 19-25. The Sixers are 15-26, 4.5 games back.

1. Just from a logistics standpoint, the problem is not so much with whatever the Sixers do (unless they continue to win at a .800 winning percentage, then sure, start planning the parade), but with how many teams they have to jump. Being four games back isn't that bad. That's doable. But they would have to not only beat out Chicago, but the four other teams ahead of them for that spot. They would need Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit, New York, and Orlando all not make any sort of run, or get one of the teams above to crater, to open up a spot.

2. As far as their actual play ... the Sixers are still ranked 30th offensively, league-wide. In fact, even in this 10-game stretch where they are 8-2, they are still 30th offensively (!). But they are ranked No. 1 in defense in that span (?!) and that's been enough. They are literally the worst offensive and best defensive team over the past 10 games of the season. They've won close games. But the odds of that model holding up as the schedule varies are not good.

3. Hamilton's spot-on about the young teams aspect. Young teams don't win games. And he's also right that teams are getting crept up on by this team who everyone has dismissed as a punchline for years.

4. Bell's also right. There's a 10 percent chance, because you have to factor in all the crazy possibilities wrapped up into about three percent. The Rapture could occur which might open up a few spots. Alien abduction. You never know.