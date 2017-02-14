NBA D-League partners with Gatorade, will be called NBA G-League next season

Ads on NBA and NBA D-League jerseys were not enough, apparently. On Tuesday the D-League announced that it has entered into a partnership with Gatorade, and next season it will be renamed the NBA Gatorade League. Or G-League.

Yes, this is for real.

From the press release:

Beginning with the 2017-18 season, the NBA Development League (NBA D-League) will be renamed the NBA Gatorade League (NBA G-League) as part of a multiyear expanded partnership announced today by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Gatorade. This marks the first time a U.S. professional sports league has named an entitlement partner. As part of the partnership, the NBA and Gatorade unveiled a new NBA G-League logo that will be featured across all game balls, team jerseys, oncourt signage, and league digital assets. Additionally, Gatorade will incubate its latest product and equipment innovations into NBA G-League locker rooms, and teams will have the opportunity to collaborate with Gatorade to help players maximize their athletic potential and oncourt performance. ... Through the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI), the sports fuel company will collaborate with the NBA G-League on programs to enhance player sports performance and recovery. Since 1985, GSSI has helped athletes optimize their sports performance and well-being through research, education, innovation and providing high-caliber sports nutrition science services. GSSI scientists will partner with the NBA G-League on player nutrition and training programs, incorporating the newest technology and innovations in Gatorade testing, product and equipment.

There's also a promotional video, starring Greensboro Swarm swingman Damien Wilkins, touting the Gatorade Sports Science Institute:

The D-League was already sponsored by Gatorade -- whenever a player was called up to the NBA, it was officially known as a "Gatorade Call-Up." This is obviously a much bigger deal, and it's going to take a while to get used to saying "G-League." Some people still call it the NBDL.

There probably aren't many fans who are super excited about a brand renaming this league. If it feels yucky, though, the bright side is it will bring in more money. Under the new NBA collective bargaining agreement, the D-League will have two-way contracts starting next year, and the lowest salary tier will be eliminated. In order for salaries to keep trending upward, more sponsorships like this might have to happen.