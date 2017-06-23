NBA Draft 2017: Bulls, Wolves fans react to Jimmy Butler trade on Twitter

We didn't have to wait long for the first blockbuster trade of the NBA Draft

Just minutes after Thursday's NBA Draft began, reports surfaced that the Chicago Bulls had agreed to send highly-coveted forward Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a haul of young players and a pick.

There were plenty of rumors in advance of the draft suggesting that Butler could be traded, but when the actual news dropped it was quiet a shock to both Bulls and Wolves fans alike. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

As you can see, Bulls fans weren't exactly thrilled with the deal, while Wolves fans seemed to be ecstatic about their promising young core that now features Butler, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

