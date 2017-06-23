NBA Draft 2017: Bulls, Wolves fans react to Jimmy Butler trade on Twitter

Just minutes after Thursday's NBA Draft began, reports surfaced that the Chicago Bulls had agreed to send highly-coveted forward Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a haul of young players and a pick.

There were plenty of rumors in advance of the draft suggesting that Butler could be traded, but when the actual news dropped it was quiet a shock to both Bulls and Wolves fans alike. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Coach Thibodeux when jimmy butler gets off the plane in Minesota pic.twitter.com/PI3oj0mhgb — Mo City King (@Kingkeraun) June 23, 2017

Me after hearing Jimmy Butler got traded....... pic.twitter.com/xfwU2rzeM0 — ✭ Zack 🤘🏽🙄 ✭ (@ZC4Life__) June 23, 2017

Bulls fan after seeing Jimmy Butler was traded pic.twitter.com/wpnxZSWHlT — Jeremiah Brooks (@ReactorAnimated) June 23, 2017

Live look at Bulls fans after the Butler trade and draft pick... pic.twitter.com/jED74b5b6R — Ryan Coyle (@RCoyle14) June 23, 2017

@DwyaneWade you sure you want to stay in Chicago. Jimmy Butler is gone. pic.twitter.com/jMmKKZkFIt — Rudytg1 (@rudytg1) June 23, 2017

Me listening to Gar/Pax explain the Jimmy Butler trade pic.twitter.com/3QPN1YtLXe — Sport opinion haver (@not_Blake_7) June 23, 2017

"Jimmy Butler, Caron Butler, Jeffery The Butler... it don't matter. Cavs comin out the East." pic.twitter.com/bbp1ZVClLX — Jimi The Juice Man (@JimiEarly) June 23, 2017

Me when I found out the Bulls traded Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/0UMEqWUsbs — Kalah (@Kayserwah) June 23, 2017

Let me get this straight. The bulls traded Jimmy Butler & drafted who with the pick?? pic.twitter.com/7H0PkCEh2M — Quavo Uchiha 👁⚛ (@juice_hardaway) June 23, 2017

Ricky Rubio

Jimmy Butler

Andrew Wiggins

Gorgui Dieng

Karl-Anthony Towns#PowerOfThePack pic.twitter.com/OTT8NMGeai — Timberwolves Brasil (@TimberwolvesBr) June 23, 2017

As you can see, Bulls fans weren't exactly thrilled with the deal, while Wolves fans seemed to be ecstatic about their promising young core that now features Butler, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.