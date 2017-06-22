NBA Draft 2017: Hornets reportedly locked in on Donovan Mitchell with No. 11 pick
The Hornets have reportedly set their sights on the Louisville product as their draft selection
The Hornets might be one of the few franchises entering the NBA Draft on Thursday knowing who they are targeting and it's hard to change their mind. They infamously passed up on Nerlens Noel and Justise Winslow, after they unexpectedly fell, to take the player they had set their sights on.
If a big name falls, then Thursday's draft may have a similar result when it comes to the Hornets. Charlotte has reportedly locked in on Donovan Mitchell out of Louisville as its No. 11 selection. According to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, the only scenario where Charlotte would not end up with Mitchell is if a team ahead of the Hornets in the top 10 beats them to the punch.
Mitchell came into the draft as a late first-round projection, but through workouts he's managed to climb his way into the lottery. After two years at Louisville, he has a chance to go to a team that many thought would make the playoffs last season.
The Hornets backcourt depth is pretty weak at the moment which could make Charlotte the perfect destination for him. Not only would he get to help out a team with playoff aspirations, but one that will give him plenty of chances to play.
