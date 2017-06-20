NBA Draft 2017: Live updates, complete results, pick-by-pick tracker, how to watch
It's NBA Draft time! Follow our live blog for updates
The NBA Draft is upon us and never is there a point where every fan feels more confident in their future than draft night. It's also an evening where those selected experience what most often is a lifelong goal.
There's already been some drama beforehand with the 76ers trading up to take the No. 1 pick and the Celtics trading down to No. 3. The assumption is Philadelphia will take Markelle Fultz out of Washington and it will be interesting to see who the Celtics were so adamant about trading down for. Then there's the Lakers. Will Lonzo Ball get his wish and play for the team he's flat out told everybody he wants to play for?
Follow our live blog for updates and be sure to check out CBS Sports' 2017 NBA Draft show for full coverage and analysis of all 60 picks.
How to watch:
When: June 22, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Brooklyn, NY
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog:
