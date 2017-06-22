NBA Draft 2017: Live updates, pick-by-pick tracker, complete results, how to watch
The NBA Draft is upon us and never is there a point where every fan feels more confident in their future than draft night. It's also an evening where those selected experience what most often is a lifelong goal.
There's already been some drama beforehand with the 76ers trading up to take the No. 1 pick and the Celtics trading down to No. 3. The assumption is Philadelphia will take Markelle Fultz out of Washington and it will be interesting to see who the Celtics were so adamant about trading down for. Then there's the Lakers. Will Lonzo Ball get his wish and play for the team he's flat out told everybody he wants to play for?
Follow our live blog for updates
How to watch:
When: June 22, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Brooklyn, NY
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App
Report: Rubio on the trade block again
Despite the Wolves being better with him on the floor, Rubio can't escape more trade rumor...
Celtics among teams after Porzingis?
The Celtics are exploring a Kristaps Porzingis trade, but the Knicks are asking for a lot
Suns have advantage in getting Aldridge
Phoenix was close to signing the power forward before he picked San Antonio in 2015
Report: Minnesota wants Jimmy Butler
The Timberwolves are reportedly interested in reuniting Jimmy Butler and his former coach
Lonzo would rap if he didn't play ball
Ball released a short track of him rapping over Drake's 'Free Smoke' a month ago
Report: Spurs have interest in CP3, Rose
The Spurs will need a point guard since they'll be without Tony Parker for a good part of the...
