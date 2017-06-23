NBA Draft 2017: Warriors reportedly pay $3.5M for second-round pick Jordan Bell
Golden State didn't have a pick in this year's draft, but they found a player they wanted
The champion Warriors didn't have a pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but that didn't stop them from swooping in to take a player that they apparently really liked.
According to Marcus Thompson of The Mercury News, the Warriors paid $3.5 million to the Chicago Bulls for the rights to second-rounder Jordan Bell, the No. 38 overall pick in the draft.
A 6-7 forward, Bell averaged 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds in leading Oregon to the Final Four last season as a junior. He'll likely play power forward or even small-ball center for the Warriors, who clearly liked him enough to fork over a hefty sum to get him.
With the status of David West, Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee uncertain as they enter free agency, Bell might get a chance to compete with James McAdoo and Kevon Looney for Golden State's reserve frontcourt minutes.
