NBA Draft: Amid trade rumors, Markelle Fultz will work out with 76ers on Saturday

The secret has gotten out: The Philadelphia 76ers want Markelle Fultz.

A bevy of trade rumors swirled around the NBA on Friday, with multiple outlets reporting that the Sixers were trying to acquire the No. 1 pick from the Boston Celtics so they could draft Fultz. The Celtics would likely receive the Sixers' No. 3 pick and future assets.

As a logical next step, Fultz will work out for Philadelphia on Saturday.

Sixers announce that heralded draft prospect Markelle Fultz will be working out for them at 6 pm tonight and plans to speak to media after. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 17, 2017

What the Sixers see from Fultz on Saturday could go a long way in determining how much they're willing to give the Celtics in a trade. They'll also likely get his medical information, which is crucial for a team to have before making any draft selections.

It has been reported that the Celtics were thinking about taking Josh Jackson with the top pick, so it makes sense to trade down to No. 3 if they think they can still get Jackson at that spot, and pick up some assets along the way.

For the Sixers, the addition of Fultz would create a young core of him, last year's No. 1 pick Ben Simmons and NBA Rookie of the Year finalist Joel Embiid.