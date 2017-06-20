NBA Draft: Bulls, Knicks reportedly have interest in top-five prospect Josh Jackson

The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks have been involved in trade rumors involving their best player in recent days, as Jimmy Butler reportedly will push for a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Phil Jackson and Co. are apparently not ruling out dealing young big man Kristaps Porzingis.

In regards to these discussions, both teams are reportedly interested in Josh Jackson, who is expected to be a top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday. Via ESPN:

The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks, who are fielding trade offers for their high-profile players, both have shown interest in draft prospect Josh Jackson, sources tell ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. The Bulls have the 16th overall pick and the Knicks are slotted at No. 8, so either team likely would have to trade to a higher spot in the first round in order to select Jackson, who widely is projected as a top-five pick.

As Shelburne notes, neither team has a high enough pick at the moment to get Jackson. However, in any trade involving either Butler or Porzingis, high draft picks would need to be part of the equation.

A natural solution would be a deal with the Celtics, who have the No. 3 pick in this year's draft, as well as other top picks in future years. They were involved in discussions for Butler earlier this season, and are reportedly one of the teams interested in Porzingis after Tuesday's report of his potential availability.

For now, however, there don't seem to be any substantial talks between the Celtics and either of these two teams. With the draft just days away, however, that could all change very quickly.