NBA Draft Buy or Sell: Lonzo Ball best pick at No. 2? Josh Jackson can't-miss prospect?

There is no shortage of anticipation around Thursday's NBA Draft. While it's virtually a given the Philadelphia 76ers will take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick, the question remains whether he's worth the price Philly paid to acquire the top spot. Also, the Los Angeles Lakers appear set on selecting Lonzo Ball , but does he really rank as the clear-cut second-best pick in the draft? Is Josh Jackson destined for greatness in the NBA? Which player has the highest upside among all the prospects? What should the Boston Celtics do with their No. 3 pick?

NBA experts James Herbert and Matt Moore share their opinions on these topics and more in our latest Buy or Sell: NBA Draft Edition.

Buy or Sell: Markelle Fultz is a franchise-changing talent and worth what the Sixers gave up for him.

Herbert: Buy. The Celtics apparently disagree, but I see a genuine superstar potential in Fultz, along with a pretty high floor. He's a special prospect in that he is quick and athletic, but also under control and crafty. He's great at using change-of-pace moves and can finish with either hand. He can run pick-and-rolls with Joel Embiid and spot up for 3s when Ben Simmons is running the show. There are hardly any weaknesses here on offense, and he has all the tools to be an above-average defender eventually.

If Boston winds up getting a star with the future pick, the trade won't look as good as it does today for Philadelphia. Regardless, the 76ers did what they had to do. In a league that requires championship teams to have multiple stars, they now have three young players who have serious star potential. Unless you're simply not sold on Fultz, the only way this wouldn't be worth it would be if Philadelphia had sold off a pile of assets in order to get him. That didn't happen -- Philly has all of its own first-round picks, plus a bunch of other future picks left over from the Sam Hinkie era.

Moore: Buy. Fultz is specifically worth it to the Sixers, actually. He's a big, athletic, long point guard who can shoot spot-up or off the dribble, attack the rim, and make plays for others. He's going to tie the Ben Simmons-Joel Embiid room together and make the best use of the Sixers' various young weapons. At some point in all this, you're just hoping that it works out the way you think it will, and the draft is always unpredictable. But every indicator we have to predict success, or at least most of them, indicates that he's a special player.

It doesn't have to mean the Celtics were wrong for making the swap, either. Fultz can be the player the Sixers need and whoever the Celtics take at 3 can be what they need. But at some point assets and value have to get trumped by the opportunity to secure a true franchise player, and Fultz fits that, at a position the Sixers desperately need.

The Sixers invested a lot to scoop up Markelle Fultz at No. 1. Will he be worth it? USATSI

Buy or Sell: Lonzo Ball is clearly the second-best pick in this draft, and LaVar presents no issues for the team drafting him.

Herbert: Sell. But only because the word "clearly" is used here. I happen to think that Ball is the second-best prospect available, but if you think that distinction belongs to Jayson Tatum , Jonathan Isaac or Josh Jackson , I'm not going to argue with you. Ball is fascinating because he's such an unconventional player -- he's not going to impress you with one-on-one moves or high-flying dunks in traffic, but he is almost unparalleled in terms of his court vision and passing instincts. While this makes him appealing to me, it's understandable that there are doubts what he's going to do against longer and more athletic NBA defenders without a quicker release or better ballhandling.

Moore: Sell. Ball has special talents, but there are big question marks, from his shooting form to his defense. The way the draft evaluation process has evolved, it's just hard to see Ball being a consensus No. 2 on teams' boards headed into Thursday. He'll be on many, but not all. Jackson, Tatum, Isaac, Fox, all of these players have legit claim to the 2nd spot. Whoever gets Ball gets a great prospect, but it's no sure thing.

As far as his father, my position remains the same: GMs will continue to say they will take him regardless, because that's their job. A GM's job is to put the team's future first and make the best decisions in pursuit of what the owner wants. Taking Lonzo Ball is a good move for any franchise. It is a bad move for the GM that takes him. It increases the risk that he'll get fired because of the distraction LaVar creates. Maybe that's just the price that comes with the job, but it's the price nonetheless. I think the idea that LaVar, who has been such a disruption so far, will stop being one after the spotlight gets brighter and his son is subject to the same criticism every player faces is insane. There are no reasons for teams to pass on Ball because of his father. But there are plenty of reasons for GMs to selfishly do so.

Buy or Sell: The Celtics should take Jayson Tatum third so he can be their next Paul Pierce .

Herbert: Sell. Though it's intriguing. Assuming Fultz and Ball are the top two, I like Jonathan Isaac or Josh Jackson at this spot. Tatum, however, is Pierce-like in a number of ways. He's not the most athletic guy at his position, but he's not a bad athlete. He's not an awesome ballhandler, but he gets where he needs to go. He has superb footwork and feel for the game for his age, and he's advanced in terms of knowing how to get his shot off. If Tatum becomes the best possible version of himself, he'd look like a lot like Pierce, only taller and longer.

Tatum fits fine with the Celtics, as they could use another creator. I'm just not sure I'd be willing to use the No. 3 pick on him given the concerns about how efficiently he'll be able to score as a professional. Unless he improves drastically in other areas, he's going to need to be an absolute beast with the ball in his hands. This is just personal preference, but give me Isaac or Jackson's upside and two-way play instead.

Moore: Buy. Tatum's scoring punch and stretch forward capability matters in the modern NBA. This isn't to say that taking Josh Jackson or Jonathan Isaac wouldn't be better. But taking Tatum is a long-term move that puts the most versatile offensive weapon in the draft outside of Fultz on the team. Is he needed on this team, right now? No, but Danny Ainge has always taken the long view on these matters. Tatum might be the guy who delivers big baskets over and over like Pierce, and he might be being overlooked, just like Pierce was.

And hey, who doesn't like that symmetry?

Buy or Sell: Jonathan Isaac has the most upside of any player outside of Fultz.

Herbert: Buy. There are other players with enormous upside -- hello, Dennis Smith and De'Aaron Fox -- but I'm not sure there's anyone who combines Isaac's potential with his versatility. While I'm not a big believer in the Kevin Durant comparisons, it is true that they are both about 7 feet tall with 3-point range. This alone is enticing, but it's his potential to play center that is most exciting about him.

Right now, Isaac is a combo forward who will cover a ton of ground on defense and can easily beat bigger, slower defenders and shoot over smaller ones. In a few years, he could be a power forward who plays meaningful minutes at the 5, protecting the rim, guarding basically every position, finishing alley-oops and stretching the floor. If he improves his handle -- yes, like Durant did -- and becomes more assertive, then he will be unguardable.

Moore: Buy. Isaac can be a 3-point shooting shot blocker. That specific combination of talent is what every team needs in the modern NBA. Lonzo Ball at his peak is probably a throwback point guard. Jayson Tatum is a hybrid between Blake Griffin and Tobias Harris . Josh Jackson's ceiling is a Kawhi Leonard-type of ceiling. But Isaac has that unicorn quality that's so important. If he makes the most of his combination of size, athleticism and talent, he's going to be a flat-out problem for everyone involved.

There's no denying Jonathan Isaac's skill set. Time will tell how it translates at the next level. USATSI

Buy or Sell: Josh Jackson is a can't-miss prospect.

Herbert: Sell -- and this is coming from a big fan of his. Jackson thinks the game better than almost anybody his age, and it's hard not to love the way he plays. He's the exact type of player you want as a forward in today's NBA -- great size and speed, pretty good length, an aggressive mindset on both ends of the floor -- but he has one big, glaring weakness: his jump shot.

If Jackson does not fix his form, then he will not live up to his immense potential. We've all seen Kawhi Leonard , so we know that shooting can be improved over the course of an NBA career. (In his case, the improvement started as soon as he got to San Antonio.) We also know, however, that it doesn't always happen (though I'm always hoping this is the year that Michael Kidd-Gilchrist takes a giant leap). Jackson can be a solid all-around player without a reliable jumper, but he needs it in his arsenal if he's going to become a star.

Moore: Sell. I think he's a got a gigantic miss-zone upon landing. That isn't to say that he's a bust waiting to happen, but his bust factor is higher. If he's what people expect, he's a two-way player that can shoot, defend and pass. He's a combo forward that you can use in any lineup. More than that, though, his competitiveness stands out. There's a real drive there that's special.

But Jackson's on-ball game needs a lot of work. He's shaky with decision making with the ball, his shot mechanics are inconsistent, and his free-throw shooting tosses up all sorts of red flags. Defense in the NBA is a mindset concern first and foremost, and that's hard to predict. There are a lot of ways Jackson misses the mark.

Buy or Sell: The New York Knicks should try to trade up, by any means available.

Herbert: Sell. At the risk of repeating myself, the only reason they should trade up is if they truly believe one player in that Nos. 3-10 range is head and shoulders above the rest. If this is the case and they don't think that guy will be available at No. 8, then I guess they should go for it, but it really seems like they should be able to get at least one of Malik Monk , Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith at their spot.

Besides, who could they possibly trade in order to move up, Kristaps Porzingis ? That's crazy talk.

Moore: Buy. I was going to say sell, right up until they started talking about trading Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Lauri Markannen six slots too high. Now I just want the Knicks to get through the rest of the week without any terrible decisions. That might be too much to ask, however.