NBA Draft: De'Aaron Fox works out for Lakers, and unlike Ball, his dad attended

The Los Angeles Lakers have a big decision to make in a few weeks, as they hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Many expect them to take the hometown point guard, Lonzo Ball, but the Lakers have been busy checking in on other prospects in recent days.

Former Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox was in Los Angeles for a workout on Tuesday morning, and unlike Ball, his father was allowed to attend.

Much was made about LaVar Ball not being in Lonzo's Lakers workout, but De'Aaron Fox's dad Aaron is here for his. — Bill Oram (@billoram) June 13, 2017

Fox and Ball had a much-talked about matchup during the NCAA tournament, during which Fox thoroughly outplayed his backcourt counterpart in Kentucky's Sweet 16 victory. That, however, is irrelevant now, at least according to Fox.

Fox on if he thinks teams should take into account his matchup vs Ball in Sweet 16:"It doesn’t matter. It’s college. You put that behind us" — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 13, 2017

As for what he wanted to show the Lakers, Fox made note of his competitiveness, and penchant for hard work.

Fox: “I’m an extreme competitor. Good locker room guy. Someone that will try and earn the respect of the (older) guys.“ — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 13, 2017

De’Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) after his LAL workout: “I’m a fighter, even if I’m tired…you’re still going to get the most out of me." pic.twitter.com/SNVdCM3CgB — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) June 13, 2017

As we wait to see who the Lakers will end up taking, you can check out some pretty cool photos from Fox's workout, courtesy of Lakers.com.