NBA Draft: De'Aaron Fox works out for Lakers, and unlike Ball, his dad attended
The former Kentucky guard is expected to be a top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers have a big decision to make in a few weeks, as they hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Many expect them to take the hometown point guard, Lonzo Ball, but the Lakers have been busy checking in on other prospects in recent days.
Former Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox was in Los Angeles for a workout on Tuesday morning, and unlike Ball, his father was allowed to attend.
Fox and Ball had a much-talked about matchup during the NCAA tournament, during which Fox thoroughly outplayed his backcourt counterpart in Kentucky's Sweet 16 victory. That, however, is irrelevant now, at least according to Fox.
As for what he wanted to show the Lakers, Fox made note of his competitiveness, and penchant for hard work.
As we wait to see who the Lakers will end up taking, you can check out some pretty cool photos from Fox's workout, courtesy of Lakers.com.
