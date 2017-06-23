NBA Draft: Jimmy Butler must re-sign with the Wolves for trade to truly pay off

In a blockbuster that could set up a very active next few weeks across the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves sent the No. 7 pick (Lauri Markkanen) in this year's draft, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Jimmy Butler and Chicago's 2017 first-round pick (Justin Patton).

Obviously, it's a monster move for the Wolves -- reuniting Tom Thibodeau with Butler, who is one of the league's top 15 players. Alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, it may make the Wolves a playoff team and maybe even a top-four seed. But the intriguing thing about this deal is imagining what the Wolves could become once Wiggins and Towns fully materialize.

Given the Wolves' growth potential, Butler's presence may be enough to attract quality free agents. That could make this team a threat to the Warriors in a few years. But before any of that happens, Butler has to stay beyond 2018-19 -- when he becomes a free agent.

Yes, it's great to have him under contract for two years. Adding Butler to Wiggins and Towns -- especially in Minnesota, which has not attracted a lot of great players -- is an incredible opportunity for this franchise. They are probably still behind Houston and San Antonio, and possibly the Clippers (depending on who they retain/sign) in chasing the Warriors in the West. And if that's as good as they ever get, this is still a great move.

Yet it seems unlikely they become true contenders in the next two years, at which point Butler can leave.

However, if Wiggins -- a free agent next year -- stays and Butler re-ups in two years (when Minnesota can offer him the max), and assuming Towns re-signs after his rookie deal is up (when Minnesota can offer him the most money and an extra guaranteed year, as it can do for Wiggins), we may be talking about something more than a top-four seed. We could be talking about the next big thing, a team set up for a long-term run with a beautiful mix of youth and talent with multiple seasons to grow together. Sounds a bit like the team everyone is chasing.

This is not to necessarily suggest the Wolves are primed to become the next Warriors, or overtake them. But it is very rare that this kind of talent on rookie deals is joined by an elite player with multiple years left on his contract. When players like Butler are traded, particularly to small markets where elite guys rarely stay, it's typically a win-now gamble. The Wolves have an opportunity to embark on a significant ascent -- one that happens over a few years -- with really good, young players learning how to win together, with the promise of the future to temper expectations of the present.