NBA Draft: Lakers reportedly considering trading away No. 2 pick to Suns or Kings

The Lakers own the No. 2 pick in next Thursday's NBA Draft, but that doesn't mean they're going to use it.

While the Lakers are reportedly interested in taking Lonzo Ball or Josh Jackson with their pick, ESPN's Chad Ford reports that the team might trade the No. 2 pick.

The Lakers held internal discussions about trading back two spots to No. 4 if the Suns were to offer them a 2018 first-round pick. ... The Lakers believe that Ball or Jackson might be available at the No. 4 spot. If not, the Lakers are still very high on [De'Aaron] Fox and [Jayson] Tatum, and believe that securing an additional prospect might be worth dropping two spots in the draft.

The Suns aren't the only potential trade partner. The Lakers are also reportedly exploring a deal with the Kings to get two picks in this year's draft. From Ford:

The Kings are another potential trade partner for the Lakers. They hold the rights to the fifth and 10th picks and have discussed moving up in this year's draft.

Sacramento is reportedly sold on Fox and might be willing to move up to get him. Should the Lakers choose to fall back, they could potentially pick up two quality players since this is considered an extremely deep draft.

With the possibility of signing Paul George in the summer of 2018 on the horizon, perhaps drafting two surefire role players would be better for the Lakers than hoping that whomever they select with the No. 2 pick turns out to be a superstar.